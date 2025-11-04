Since 1919

Opinion Essay
Panhandle residents join nationwide “No Kings” protest

Kate Kinder, Lead ReporterNovember 4, 2025
Michael Cuviello
Amarillo Globe News

Residents from across the Texas Panhandle gathered in downtown Amarillo on Saturday, Oct. 18, for a “No Kings” rally, joining a nationwide movement focused on civic participation and community engagement. Attendees carried signs, chanted slogans, and listen to local speaker call for unity and involvement in local causes.

According to the Associated Press, the “No Kings” rallies have appeared in nearly 2,000 locations across the U.S. this year. While the turnout in Amarillo was smaller than such events in major metropolitan areas, observers say the local demonstrations held symbolic significance, especially in a region that frequently leans conservative. For context, Potter County, where Amarillo is located, has voted Republican in every presidential election since 2000.

Organizers said the event’s focus was not only on protesting, but on fostering a long-term community engagement.

“It was very empowering,” Madison Boyle, one of the event’s organizers, said. “We marched, and that was a beautiful experience. It was so beautiful to see so many people ready to be there. Now it’s about how we move forward not just showing up to protest, but showing up in our communities too.”

The Amarillo rally was one of dozens held nationwide, Local law enforcement maintained a visible but calm presence throughout the event.

The crowd began dispersing around 6 p.m., leaving downtown Amarillo quiet once again. By nightfall, only a few signs. And footprints remained, reminders of a day when residents came together to make their voices heard.

Kate Kinder
Kate Kinder, Lead Reporter

Hi! I’m Kate Kinder, a general business student at WT and proud Lead Reporter at The Prairie News. I earned my associate degree from South Plains College and grew up in New Deal, TX. Writing has always been my passion, and I love bringing stories to life for our readers. When I’m not reporting, you can find me reading (Outlander is a favorite!), baking, or crocheting.