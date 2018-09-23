Changing perceptions of the First Amendment?

The First Amendment in the United States Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, press, speech, peaceful assembly and petition. Over the course of the past months, there have been issues where people’s actions have been scrutinized, although they were completely within their rights as U.S. citizens. This includes taking down posts based on opinions, speaking harshly of the press and their reportings, and discouraging press releases of an opposing view point.

As students, freedoms are important because it allows growth and expression, but under the U.S. Government, it is oftentimes discouraged to express opinions that oppose what the government stands for. Students are encouraged to learn, but when they decide to speak out about problems they see, their voices are questioned.

In the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments in the U.S. Constitution guarantees personal freedoms and rights that cannot be taken away from a person, even if their opinions contradict others.