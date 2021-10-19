WTAMU to participate in National Transfer Student Week

Oct. 18 marks the start of National Transfer Student Week (NTSW), a celebration of transfer students and the professionals that support them. The week is celebrated by universities all over the United States.

NTSW was started by the National Institute for the Study of Transfer Students (NISTS) and has been observed by West Texas A&M University since before 2018.

According to nists.org, National Transfer Student Week’s true goal is, “to challenge assumptions, build empathy, and instill transfer pride on your campus.”

There were 914 transfer students enrolled for the fall 2021 semester. Out of these 914, 568 are female and 346 male. The average age of the transfer students enrolled was 25.2 years of age.

Senior Academic Adviser in Advising Services and Transfer Coordinator Candice Copelin has helped with National Transfer Student Week for years.

“[Transfer Week] is just a way that we can show transfer students that we care about them, that we want to recognize them and hope that they feel valued and that they belong here,” Copelin said.

Not only is National Transfer Student Week important to transfer students themselves, it also provides benefits for WTAMU. Tommy King, graduate assistant in transfer services, said how the two go hand-in-hand.

“We have a lot of resources for students that aren’t always used to their fullest and by as many students as it can be,” King said. “So this week really puts out a lot of good for both the students when we get to support them even more than usual, and also bring some publicity to our office as well.”

During the week, there will be events for transfer students to attend, such as the president’s transfer student cookout on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Stay tuned for transfer student features throughout National Transfer Student Week at theprairienews.com.