Opinion Essay
Greenlighting for next semester

Nathan McCollumOctober 16, 2024
Nathan McCollum

Advising and greenlighting for the winter intersession and 2025 spring semester are now open. These services help students map out their plans for academic success and ensure that their goals are met.

During the academic advising and greenlighting process, the student becomes eligible to register for the next semester using West Texas A&M University’s online registration system, Buff Advisor. All undergraduate students at WT must be advised and greenlighted every semester to be eligible for registration.

According to the Advising Services webpage, some programs offered at WT recommend, and a few even require, all their major students, regardless of the number of hours completed, to be pre-advised in the department before being greenlighted for next semester by Advising Services:

 

  • Students with fewer than 30 cumulative hours or undeclared majors, most Bachelor of General Studies majors, and most Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences majors must also visit Advising Services.

 

  • Students with 30 to 45 cumulative hours must visit Advising Services or their major departments as determined by departmental preference.

 

  • Students who spend more than 45 cumulative hours must also visit their major Departments.

 

During all appointments, advisers expect the student to:

 

  • Respect their scheduled appointment time and arrive early and prepared because arriving ten or more minutes late may result in rescheduling the original appointment.

 

  • Be an active participant in the appointment, including providing honest and transparent information so that the appointment can be most effective.

 

  • Be open and responsive to the recommendations made by their adviser.

 

  • Honor appointment time and allow the allotted time scheduled if the adviser is running late.

 

  • Be a responsive listener and advocate for yourself while supporting the development of your self-advocacy, decision-making, accountability and responsibility as a student.

 

  • Above all else, it guides students to address various concerns, questions or conflicts with other departments, faculty and staff and fellow students.

 

To schedule an advising and greenlighting appointment with Advising Services for next semester, call them at (806) 651- 5300 or visit in-person at the Student Success Center Hub in the Jack B. Kelly Student Center.

