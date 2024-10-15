Reviving Tradition: WT’s Rough Stock program returns after a decade

In the dust and crowds of the West Texas A&M University rodeo arena, a long-lost tradition is making its return. With the leadership of the current head rodeo coach, a 2009 Buff alum named Cody Joe Bonds, and the commitment of a handful of dedicated students, the university’s rough stock program is back after more than a decade.

“I remember what this program did for me in my riding career,” Bonds said. “It was important for me to bring that back and pay it forward to the students.”

For Bonds, the journey to restart the rough stock program wasn’t without its challenges. The

arena, once an ideal spot for bucking horses and brave riders, had fallen into ruin.

“We had full-size trees growing up in the bucking chutes,” Bonds said. “The first step was convincing everyone we were really going to do this.”

It wasn’t long before things began to change. With help from the community, rodeo alumni, and

determined students, the program was brought back to life. New stock was brought in and facilities improved, making WT set to make its mark again in collegiate rodeo.

One of the first students to take a chance on the revived program was Gage Faulk, a senior majoring in Agricultural media and communications. Faulk was planning to transfer to Tarleton State University, but after a recommendation from a friend, he met with coach Bonds which changed his mind.

“Everything about Cody, his goals for the team and how he presented himself, I just trusted

him,” Faulk said. “I ended up staying here at WT because I knew he was going to do good things for the rodeo program.”

Faulk became not just a rider, but a recruiter of sorts, encouraging others to join the program.

“I would meet guys at rodeos, and I’d say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a really good rodeo coach at WT. Why don’t you check it out?’ Sure enough, I think they made the right decision by coming here.”

Another key rider in this revival is Josue Molina, who transferred from Clarendon College. Originally from Pampa, Texas, and born in Mexico, Molina hesitated at first about joining the program but is now glad he took the leap of faith and put his trust in coach Bonds.

“My mental state wasn’t where I wanted it to be,” Molina said. “But I knew coming here, Cody could help me get to that next level. I want to be the first Mexican to make it to the NFR. I feel like this opportunity can definitely get me to that next level.”

For Justin Wright, a rider who has been involved in rodeo since childhood in Garden City, Colorado, the decision to join the team came from hearing great things about Bonds: “He’s just as driven to see us succeed as we are. I couldn’t ask for anything more in a coach.”

For Wright and his teammates, the opportunity to be part of this revival is more than just about the rides; it’s about rewriting history and building something that will last for future students.

“It drives me to be better than I ever was,” Wright said. “It makes me and a lot of the other guys hungry: hungry to win, hungry to ride better, hungry to do everything more than we’ve ever done.”

The excitement with the return of the Rough Stock program has reached far beyond the team. Bonds shared how the local rodeo community has embraced the program with open arms.

“The atmosphere just does something to the place,” Bonds said. ”We’ve had multiple stock contractors offer horses, volunteers show up to help and even spectators just watching practice.”

Despite initial uncertainty, the current roster of five rough stock riders may be small; it’s clear that their bond is strong.

“We may look like the underdogs on the outside,” Molina said. “But we really have a chance to be up there with them Tarleton boys.”

As WT looks ahead, the passion of its students, the support of the rodeo community, and the leadership of Coach Bonds show a bright future for the rough stock program.

”We’re rewriting history here,” Faulk said. “We’ve got a good group of guys pushing each other to be the best.”

The team is not only preparing for competition but also building a foundation for future generations of riders. As Coach Bonds reflects on the journey so far, he sums it up with a smile: “It’s been a cool ride.”