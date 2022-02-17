10 ways to relax, a guide to temperance

If you have ever been stressed out, you will know that it is important to relax. There are many meditation techniques online that give guidance on how to calm down when you are overwhelmed. The following is a guide to temperance, which means moderation of thought or feeling.

Listening to music

Spotify has a peaceful meditation playlist with a host of sounds that intend to let you have a break from the chaos. The songs are short and use classical piano sounds to take your mind to a different place. Listening to the songs is reminiscent of the Calm app because you can sit and be pensive for a while.

If songs do not sound good to you, then you can try candle meditation. If you are in the dorms, you cannot do this. However, when you are at home, try to set some candles alight and allow your body to rest in the dark room. It is best if the room is dim so that you can focus your mind.

This is also a good option for when you need to rest your body and mind. While you lay in the bathtub, allow your mind to escape while soaking up the bubbles. Use your favorite bubble bath and allow yourself to sink into the bathtub. Make sure that you do not stay in the bathtub long enough for your fingers to prune. 10 minutes may be enough for a good soak and some thoughts.

These are also very useful for meditation. Sometimes we need to get all our thoughts out on paper. If you do not like to write, recording yourself or speaking to a counselor may also be a helpful way to get your thoughts out. West Texas A&M University offers student counseling services that will be able to provide you with assistance. Whenever you feel overwhelmed, you can write or talk about your feelings so they are not trapped inside.

A great way to relax is to watch a film that takes you away from yourself for a while. We like to think of films as a lazy activity, but it might be a good idea to allow yourself to watch a film. It may also suit you if you do not want to be alone with your thoughts.

Sometimes we need to clear the air because we are feeling particularly agitated. It is important to allow yourself to go outside and breathe in fresh air for a while. Since you may be wearing a mask, it will also be nice to feel the cool breeze in your hair, or the breeze on your face as you walk briskly to clear your mind of any negative emotions.

No matter your gender, it is very important to take care of your skin. There are many skincare products available that are intended to make your skin clear or just to ensure your skin feels fresh. This is a way to get to know yourself better and to find out what works best for you.

Having a meal with someone else can also be a form of meditation as you sit quietly or talk to eat. It may be good to allow for some bonding time between you and your partner or your friend. Depending on your hobbies, preparing a meal may be a fun way to get your creativity flowing. If you do not want to prepare a meal, you can always find a nice restaurant to eat in.

Listening to your favorite musical artist

This can allow you to have some time to enjoy yourself. Sometimes noise is the best form of meditation, especially when the music you choose is one of your favorites. This is a time to dance, or sit back to relax and enjoy yourself!

This can also be a form of meditation. Going out and buying some new products can be a way to get the dopamine in your mind working and to make sure you allow yourself some fun. Sometimes spending money is the best form of therapy!