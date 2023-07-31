Arts+at+WT+Series+Subscriptions+Now+Available+for+2023-24

CANYON, Texas — A membership drive is underway for West Texas A&M University’s community of arts supporters, who get exclusive admission to an array of outstanding performances and events throughout the academic year.

Now in its 14th year, The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series offers special access to the best that WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities has to offer.

Membership is only $300 for two, which offers exclusive admission for two at six concerts, screenings, dance recitals, lectures and art exhibitions throughout the year, as well as access to private receptions, cocktail buffets and more. Individual memberships are available for $150.

“The Arts at WT is a wonderful way to showcase the amazing talent that our students have and also provide great opportunities to help students in the arts,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean. “With the great food and fun cocktails for six events, it is a great bargain, and each one is an exciting event that you can attend with friends.”

Subscribing to The Arts at WT helps ensure that mission continues by providing funds for four endowed scholarships, for special events and for purchases of essential equipment and supplies, Mallard said.

Arts subscribers receive admission for two to each of the season’s special events:

Sept. 28 — Opera Cowgirls: This dinner-theater experience will feature the genre-bending music of this nationally touring ensemble, which includes WT’s own Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music;

This dinner-theater experience will feature the genre-bending music of this nationally touring ensemble, which includes WT’s own Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music; Oct. 26 — Live Cinema: The return of this popular event will feature a screening of the Buster Keaton classic silent film “The General” with a newly composed soundtrack by Dr. B.J. Brooks, professor of music theory and composition, performed by the WT Symphony Orchestra. Patrons will enjoy a cocktail buffet before the screening;

The return of this popular event will feature a screening of the Buster Keaton classic silent film “The General” with a newly composed soundtrack by Dr. B.J. Brooks, professor of music theory and composition, performed by the WT Symphony Orchestra. Patrons will enjoy a cocktail buffet before the screening; Dec. 3 — Christmas Concert: In addition to guaranteed admission to WT’s annual holiday concert, which is always performed to sold-out audiences, patrons will enjoy a holiday buffet in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center;

In addition to guaranteed admission to WT’s annual holiday concert, which is always performed to sold-out audiences, patrons will enjoy a holiday buffet in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center; Feb. 15 — Journey of a Lifetime: Travel with WT Study Abroad to Cape Town, South Africa, with a screening of a new video of students’ once-in-a-lifetime trip, during which they planted gardens, painted murals, handed out books and changed lives;

Travel with WT Study Abroad to Cape Town, South Africa, with a screening of a new video of students’ once-in-a-lifetime trip, during which they planted gardens, painted murals, handed out books and changed lives; March 7 — Dances from the Heart: WT Dance will show off its artistry and athleticism in a specially designed showcase performance, preceded by an exclusive cocktail buffet; and

WT Dance will show off its artistry and athleticism in a specially designed showcase performance, preceded by an exclusive cocktail buffet; and April 25 — Art from the Old School: WT art alumni, including glassblowers, will present their works in an art-walk format in Mary Moody Northen Hall. Plus, attendees can make their own works at interactive stations and enjoy an exclusive cocktail buffet featuring fare from Black Fig Foods.

For information or to subscribe, visit The Arts at WT website or call 806-651-2777.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts is a key mission of the University’s long-range plan,WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.