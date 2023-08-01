Since 1919

WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Panhandle-Area Students, Alums

Chip ChandlerAugust 1, 2023
CANYON, Texas — Incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen from the top of Texas can meet Buff alumni at an upcoming event in Pampa.

The WT Alumni Association will host its Senior Sendoff from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Coffee Shop, 220 N. Cuyler St. in Pampa.

Incoming WT students are invited from Pampa and Borger, as well as any other small Panhandle towns in the immediate area.

“We want incoming Buff freshmen to have the opportunity to meet each other and start building crucial bonds with their fellow WT students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We also want to give them the chance to meet alumni, who can share their WT experiences and offer them some helpful tips.”

Incoming freshmen will learn about Buff Branding, the welcome-to-campus weekend set for Aug. 17 to 19.

Classes begin Aug. 21.

To register, call 806-651-2311.

Recruiting and retaining the best students is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.

 
