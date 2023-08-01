WT Alumni Association to Host Meet & Greet for New Panhandle-Area Students, Alums

CANYON, Texas — Incoming West Texas A&M University freshmen from the top of Texas can meet Buff alumni at an upcoming event in Pampa.

The WT Alumni Association will host its Senior Sendoff from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at The Coffee Shop, 220 N. Cuyler St. in Pampa.

Incoming WT students are invited from Pampa and Borger, as well as any other small Panhandle towns in the immediate area.

“We want incoming Buff freshmen to have the opportunity to meet each other and start building crucial bonds with their fellow WT students,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We also want to give them the chance to meet alumni, who can share their WT experiences and offer them some helpful tips.”

Incoming freshmen will learn about Buff Branding, the welcome-to-campus weekend set for Aug. 17 to 19.

Classes begin Aug. 21.

To register, call 806-651-2311.

