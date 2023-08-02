Employers Sought for WT Back-to-School Job Fair Aug. 24; Deadline Aug. 17

CANYON, Texas — Companies looking for West Texas A&M University student employees can recruit them on campus at an upcoming event.

WT’s Back-to-School Job Fair will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall in the center of the Canyon campus.

Registration deadline for companies is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 17. There is a $50 fee to attend for Canyon/Amarillo employers and no cost for WT departments. Registration can be done at bit.ly/23backtoschoolwt.

During the come-and-go job fair as the 2023-24 school year begins, students will look for part-time employment opportunities both on- and off-campus.

“Connecting students with these employers from their early college years will promote greater connections within the community and, ultimately, a better network for our students as they enter the job market,” said Kellee Massie, employer relations coordinator for the Office of Career and Professional Development.

A full list of companies will be available to students via their Handshake account at bit.ly/wtback2school23.

WT classes resume Aug. 21.

