Press Play: WT’s ‘Buff Playlist’-Themed Homecoming Set for Oct. 14; Parade Entry Period Open Now

Chip ChandlerAugust 8, 2023
CANYON, Texas — Fire up the iPod: West Texas A&M University is ready to rock out at Homecoming 2023–The Buff Playlist.

Registration for the music-themed Oct. 14 parade is open now. Deadline is Sept. 28 to register floats, cars, livestock, bands and more for the annual parade.

Registration is $50 for nonprofits, $75 for businesses and free for WT student and campus organizations.

“The WT student body voted for the ‘Buff Playlist’ in the spring, which encourages any participating organization to decorate their entries with inspiration from any genre of music and should provide a lot of variety in the parade,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “Student organizations planning Homecoming Week activities also will use the theme for their events, so we’re expecting a week full of great fun.”

The parade—which will be hosted by NewsChannel 10’s Ali Allison—will be broadcast on KFDA’s MeTV (digital channel 10.4 and cable channel 127) and will stream on WT’s home page and social media platforms and KFDA’s NewsChannel 10 Plus streaming services.

Homecoming 2023 will include The Phoenix event honoring the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, reunions, a cookout, block party and more, all culminating in the gridiron match between the Buffs and the Western New Mexico University Mustangs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

A full schedule of events will be available at wtamu.edu/homecoming.

At the parade, check-in will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 14, and all participants must be in place by 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for student organizations, people’s choice winners and community groups. Click here for parade guidelines.

Maintaining strong community ties is a component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.
