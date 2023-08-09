2023-24 WT Arts Season Announced; World-Class Entertainment Available for On-, Off-Campus Audiences

CANYON, Texas — The arts are alive at West Texas A&M University.

Students and faculty members alike in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts are planning a full slate of art exhibitions, concerts and recitals, dance pieces, and theatrical and operatic performances for the 2023-24 academic year.

“In addition to providing world-class entertainment for on- and off-campus audiences, our arts season offers hands-on educational experiences for our students,” said Dr. Jessica Mallard, dean.

Students and faculty in the School of Music and the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance will be featured in dozens of on-campus events.

“This season will show the sheer breadth of talent exhibited by our students and faculty,” said Anne Medlock-Ely, head of the Department of Art, Theatre and Dance. “Audiences will find something to love throughout the year among our stunning art exhibitions, wide-ranging theatrical productions and thrilling dance performances.”

Dr. B.J. Brooks, director of the School of Music, agreed.

“Our commitment to excellence in education and artistry resonates not only within our walls but also throughout the community,” Brooks said. “Our programs are designed to challenge our musicians to perform at the highest level and convey the transformative power of music. We remain steadfast in our mission to not only entertain but also educate and contribute to the thriving artistic landscape in our region and beyond.”

Several events on the arts calendar will be exclusive activities for members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series. Memberships are still available.

Fostering an appreciation for the arts and engaging and retaining the best students are key components of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.

The schedule, subject to change, includes free and ticketed events:

Aug. 21 to Sept. 30: Marcus Melton faculty art exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7; free;

Fall Music Faculty Showcase; 7:30 p.m.; Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall; free; Sept. 28 to Oct. 8: “Once Upon a Mattress” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to 30 and Oct. 5 to 7 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Opera Cowgirls, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series; Oct. 5 to 28: Katie Tuttle Master of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5; free;

Live Cinema screeking of Buster Keaton’s “The General” with newly composed score by Dr. B.J. Brooks, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series; Oct. 26 to Nov. 5: “She Kills Monsters” theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 to 28 and Nov. 2 to 4, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Chasely Matmanivong Master of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2; free; Nov. 3: Harrington String Quartet “Ravishing” concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; tickets $20;

WT Brass Choir concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; Nov. 16 to 19: “Falling into Dance” dance concert; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

WT Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; Nov. 30 and Dec. 1: “Amahl and the Night Visitors” opera performance; 7:30 p.m.; Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall; tickets $10;

“Music of the Christmas Season” concert; 4 and 7 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free, but tickets required; Dec. 7 to 23: Fall Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7; free;

WT Art Faculty exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1; free; Jan. 26: WT Faculty Grand recital; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

“Out of this World” Opera Gala; 6 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner and entertainment; Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center; $100 each, sponsorships available; Feb. 4: WT choirs and Symphonic Band concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

“She Loves Me” musical theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 to 10 and 15 to 17 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18; Happy State Bank Studio Theatre; tickets $16 adults, $12 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card; Feb. 15: “Journey of a Lifetime” spotlight on Study Abroad trip to South Africa, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

WT Symphony Orchestra concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; Feb. 23: Harrington String Quartet “Sumptuous” concert; 5 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; tickets $20;

WT Concert Band concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; March 7: “Dances from the Heart” dance concert, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

WT Art Alumni exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. April 4; free; April 2: WT Percussion Ensemble concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

“Rumors” theatre performance; 7:30 p.m. April 4 to 6 and 11 to 13, and 2:30 p.m. April 7 and 14; Branding Iron Theatre; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card; April 7: WT Horn Choir concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

WT Jazz Bands concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; April 13: WT Symphony Orchestra and choirs concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

WT Brass Choir concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; April 25: “Art from the Old School” interactive art walk, open to members of The Arts at WT: A Subscription Series;

“Così fan tutte” opera performance; 7:30 p.m. April 25 to 27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; Northen Recital Hall; tickets $10; April 25 to 28: “Falling into Dance” dance concert; 7:30 p.m. April 25 to 27 and 2:30 p.m. April 28; tickets $12 adults, $8 seniors and students, free for WT students, faculty and staff with Buff Gold Card;

Harrington String Quartet “Delectable” concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; tickets $20; April 28: Honors Recital; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free;

WT spring choir concert; 7:30 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; May 1: Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; and

Concert and Symphonic Band concerts; 6 and 8 p.m.; Northen Recital Hall; free; and May 2 to 18: Spring Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition; Dord Fitz Formal Gallery; opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. May 2; free.

For information or tickets for School of Music performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/music. For information or tickets for opera performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/opera. For information or tickets for Harrington String Quartet performances, call 806-651-2780 or visit wtamu.edu/music; season tickets are $50.

For information for art exhibitions, email [email protected].

For information or tickets for theater performances, call 806-651-2810, email [email protected] or visit wtamu.edu/theatre. For information or tickets for dance performances, call 806-651-2810, email [email protected] or visit wtamu.edu/dance.