Sporting Clay Contest Set to Raise Funds for WT Scholarships; Registration Due Sept. 8

CANYON, Texas — Ready, aim, fire: West Texas A&M University supporters can target student scholarships in a fundraising contest.

The ninth Buffalo Council Sporting Clay Competition is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Amarillo Gun Club, 4521 S. Osage St. in Amarillo. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with lunch following the shoot.

Registration deadline is Sept. 8.

Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $5,000, which includes various allotments of four-person teams. Donors also may sponsor groups of WT Trap and Skeet Team members in the competition.

Proceeds benefit student scholarships through the WTAMU Foundation. The Buffalo Council is an independent fundraising arm dedicated to promoting scholarships and University advancement.

Calcutta and auctions will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at J Brex Co. in Atrium Plaza, 619 S. Tyler St. in Amarillo. Admission is included with team sponsorships.

For information, call 806-290-2833 or visit buffalocouncil.com/events.

Efforts to recruit, retain and reward students, including through generous scholarships, is a key principle of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the campaign — which publicly launched in September 2021— has raised more than $125 million and will continue through 2025.