WT Meat Judging Team Earns Top Honors at National Competition

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s internationally successful meat judging team recently was named reserve champion at a national competition.

The team scored highly across the board at the Eastern National Meat Judging Contest hosted by Cargill in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, ranking first in beef grading, second in pork judging, third in beef judging and in reasons, fourth in specs and fifth in placings.

Ryan Heitschmidt, a junior animal science major from Nazareth, ranked No. 6 individually. Madison Colvin, a senior agricultural education major from Bryan, ranked No. 7. Eli Mathis, a junior agribusiness major from Covington, ranked No. 9.

Alternates Mikayla Hudmall, a junior animal science major from Lorenzo; Noah Harrell, a junior agricultural education major from Colorado City; and Megan Miller, a junior agribusiness major from Silver City, New Mexico, also ranked highly.

Meat judging programs are the most effective tool for the recruitment and development of future meat science technologists. Meat judging is much more than just the determination of the quality and lean meat yield of a carcass or wholesale cut; the program serves as a training tool to develop young leaders in the meat and livestock industries.

“This team has dedicated countless hours of time for practice, and each of them has exhibited exceptional work ethic and determination,” said coach Megan Eckhardt. “Meat judging has provided for these students a new lens on another important aspect of our agricultural industry.”

The team also is coached by Dr. Loni Lucherk, WT’s Gordon W. Davis Chair in Meat Judging in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

The team was the highest-ranked team among Texas universities that competed Sept. 23, including Texas Tech University, Texas A&M University, Angelo State University. Teams from six other states also competed.

Other team members include Juan Carlos Buentello, a senior animal science major from Angleton; Colt Edrington, a junior agribusiness major from Grandview; Parker Franz, a junior animal science major from Burlington, Colorado; Bryce Hutson, a junior agricultural communications and media major from Idalou; Caleb Olfers, a junior animal science major from Fredericksburg; and Payton Ownbey, a junior animal science major from Whitney.

In 2022, the team was named international champion at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Conference in Wagga Wagga, Australia.

