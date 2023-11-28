Since 1919

Benefits of Educational Travel on View in Upcoming WT Student Exhibition

Chip ChandlerNovember 28, 2023
CANYON, Texas — A trio of West Texas A&M University students will explore parallel worlds in an upcoming art exhibition.

Dec23BFA-Hernandez
Untitled by Elvina Hernandez

“Mundos Paralelos” will hang Dec. 7 to 23 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. An opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

Featured students are John Flatt, a senior studio art major from Canyon; Elvina Hernandez, a senior studio art major from Wellington; and Ana Ramirez, a senior studio art major from Perryton.

“While all three have different styles, the title, which is Spanish for ‘parallel worlds,’ represents the connecting thread of their work,” said Jon Revett, art program director and Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts. “John makes abstract paintings which based on formal conceptualism, Ana’s work is also abstract but blurs the line between the physical and illusionary realms, and Elvina makes paintings based on dreams that lean towards surrealism.”

Each of the three artists’ work was influenced by school trips they took to New Mexico and New York City, Revett said.

“Their work highlights the importance of exposing art students to culture beyond the Panhandle; this show is evidence of what happens when they bring these ideas home,” Revett said. “These three artists have bright futures ahead of them and while we are sad they are leaving us, we have great faith in where their art will take them.”

Also on view in the Northen Hall atrium will be portfolio posters by seniors in the graphic design course.

“We are equally proud of these students as they get ready to move into the professional world,” Revett said.

Participating students, all graphic design majors, include Ana Briones, a senior from Plainview; Kia Broussard, a senior from Dallas; Christi Dawson, a senior from Hereford; Dylan Green, a senior from Dumas; Melody Richards, a junior from Lubbock; Matthew Rosas, a junior from Meridian; and Kristyn Serna, a senior from Wildorado.

The exhibition comes through the  Department of Art, Theatre and Dance  in WT’s  Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities .

Dec23BFA-Flatt
“Symphony for a Mesa” by John Flatt

Fitz Gallery hours through Dec. 9 are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays. The gallery will be open by appointment only during winter break, Dec. 11 to Jan. 15. Email  [email protected] .

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan,  WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World .

That plan is fueled by the historic  One West  comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised more than $150 million.
