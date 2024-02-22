WT+Alumni+Association+to+Host+Buff+Grads+at+Basketball+Games+in+Lubbock

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University alumni around the South Plains region can root the Buffs at a pair of Rivalry on the Range games.

The WT Alumni Association will purchase tickets to both the men’s and women’s games against Lubbock Christian University on Feb. 29 for former WT students in the Lubbock area.

“We want all WT alumni in the Lubbock and South Plains area to wear their maroon and come cheer on the Buffs and Lady Buffs,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “This is an important game for our teams, and we want to let our student-athletes know that WT Alumni in the Lubbock area are there to support them on the road.”

Alumni can sign up for tickets by clicking wtamuuw.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eEyubmYnBxQta50

The men’s team sits at No. 1 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll. As of Feb. 20, the team is 24-1 and, at 18-0, is the only undefeated team in Lone Star Conference games.

The Lady Buffs are 16-10 for the season and 11-7 in LSC games.

According to WT Athletics, the Feb. 29 games will have major postseason implications on the LSC level as well as nationally.

Photo Credit: Jason Harris / WT Athletics