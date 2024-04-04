WT Orchestra, Choirs to Honor Late George Biffle with ‘Requiem’ Performance

CANYON, Texas — A combined force of West Texas A&M University student musicians will perform a towering work of remembrance in honor of a beloved area music teacher.
Paying tribute to the late George Biffle, the WT Symphony Orchestra and Choirs will join forces to perform Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. April 13 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall.
Biffle was head of choral activities at WT from 1992 to 2003.
“I can’t overstate what an impact George Biffle had on choral singing in the Panhandle,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities, the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music and associate dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “His outstanding musicianship, memorable quips and love for his students won’t soon be forgotten. This performance of the Brahms Requiem gives us the best way to pay tribute to the man, his work and his faith.”
The performance of “Requiem” also will feature vocal soloists Taylor Lindley, a soprano and graduate student in music performance from Pampa, and Dr. Sean Pullen, a baritone and WT director of choral activities.
General admission tickets are $10 for the public and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card. Tickets may be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/82918.
The concert will be preceded by a fundraising dinner meant to establish a vocal music scholarship in Biffle’s name. Reservations for the dinner are due April 7.
Biffle died in December 2023 after a lifetime spent in vocal music education. In addition to his decade at WT, he also taught at Austin Middle School, Amarillo High School, Amarillo College, McMurry University and the University of Western Alabama.
The scholarship established in Biffle’s name is part of several ongoing efforts to raise $2 million for vocal scholarship endowments to make the WT School of Music more competitive when recruiting promising singers.
A full roster of orchestra and choir members is below.
Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.
That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.
