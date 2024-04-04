WT Orchestra, Choirs to Honor Late George Biffle with ‘Requiem’ Performance

CANYON, Texas — A combined force of West Texas A&M University student musicians will perform a towering work of remembrance in honor of a beloved area music teacher.

Paying tribute to the late George Biffle, the WT Symphony Orchestra and Choirs will join forces to perform Johannes Brahms’ “Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. April 13 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall.

Biffle was head of choral activities at WT from 1992 to 2003.

“I can’t overstate what an impact George Biffle had on choral singing in the Panhandle,” said Dr. Mark Bartley, director of orchestral activities, the Lilith Brainard Professor of Music and associate dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “His outstanding musicianship, memorable quips and love for his students won’t soon be forgotten. This performance of the Brahms Requiem gives us the best way to pay tribute to the man, his work and his faith.”

The performance of “Requiem” also will feature vocal soloists Taylor Lindley, a soprano and graduate student in music performance from Pampa, and Dr. Sean Pullen, a baritone and WT director of choral activities.

General admission tickets are $10 for the public and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card. Tickets may be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/82918.

The concert will be preceded by a fundraising dinner meant to establish a vocal music scholarship in Biffle’s name. Reservations for the dinner are due April 7.

Biffle died in December 2023 after a lifetime spent in vocal music education. In addition to his decade at WT, he also taught at Austin Middle School, Amarillo High School, Amarillo College, McMurry University and the University of Western Alabama.

The scholarship established in Biffle’s name is part of several ongoing efforts to raise $2 million for vocal scholarship endowments to make the WT School of Music more competitive when recruiting promising singers.

A full roster of orchestra and choir members is below.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

Orchestra Roster

1st Violin

João Paulo Grissoe, Linz, Brazil [Music Performance soph]

Keila Batista, São José, Brazil [Music Performance grad]

Jose Luis Forero Daza, Bogotá, Columbia [Music Performance grad]

Tatiana Kolesnik, Saint Petersburg, Russia [Music Performance senior]

Indra Aguirre Sankar, Bogotá, Columbia [Music Performance grad]

Wendy Lambert, Amarillo [Biology sophomore]

2nd Violin

Josenir Junior, Criciúma, Brazil [Music Performance grad]

Marissa Partida, Victoria [Music Performance senior]

Michael Mata, Victoria [Music Performance senior]

Cassidy DeMarais, Rockwall [Music Education, junior]

Luis Lozano, Bogotá, Columbia [Music Performance grad]

Elena Moreno, Amarillo [Music Education junior]

Viola

Jasmin Caldera, Amarillo [Health Sciences junior]

Patrick Daly-Williams, Amarillo [Music Education, soph]

Mia Brandyberry, Amarillo [English, Language Arts, Reading, senior]

J’Sean Berillo, Lubbock [Music Performance freshman]

Robert Hansen [WT Faculty]

Violoncello

Eduardo Esparza, Amarillo [Music Performance freshman]

Katherine Cook, Midland [Music Therapy soph]

Rodrigo Alonzo, Amarillo [Music Performance junior]

Tristan Tilman, Alamogordo, NM [Music Industry senior]

Bethany Mueller, Amarillo [Music Performance grad]

Drake Klepzig, Mt. Pleasant [Animal Science freshman]

Double Bass

Emily Arciniega, McKinney [Music Education junior]

Ryan Evans, Amarillo [Music Education junior]

Joe David Romo, Amarillo [Music Education senior]

Kortni VanDamme, Amarillo [Music Industry and Composition]

Marcus Curnutte, Midland [Music Education junior]

Carson King, Rockdale [Music Education soph]

Flute

Kyndahl Britton, Pflugerville [Music Performance junior]

Alejandra Mulgado, Clovis, NM [Music Performance grad]

Abigail Wade, Missouri City [Music Education and Performance senior]

Oboe

Tobin Brooks, Canyon [Music Education senior]

Marissa Portillo, Lubbock [Music Industry freshman]

English Horn

Abigail Hite, Nashville, TN [Music Performance senior]

Clarinet

Dayton Scholz, Amarillo [Music Education junior]

Joey Henriquez, Arlington [Music Industry senior]

Kaitlyn Rubinski, Amarillo [Music Education, junior]

Bassoon

Daniel Gonzales, Taylor [Music Education junior]

Kegan Otoole, Friendswood [Business Administration junior]

Katherine Clark, Canyon [Music Education junior]

Horn

Christopher Santiago, Odessa [Music Education junior]

Kinslea Blau, Odessa [Music Education freshman]

Kevin Olivas, Amarillo [Music Performance freshman]

Catherine Dockery, Wichita Falls [Music Therapy soph]

Trumpet

Emily Sotelo, Midland [Music Performance grad]

Brayden York, Odessa [Music Education junior]

Gisselle Martinez, Amarillo [Music Education freshman]

Adam Johnson, Springtown [Music Education senior]

Trombone

Abraham Wood, Floresville [Music Performance senior]

Spencer Owens, Levelland [Music Education junior]

Bass Trombone

Justin Slaughter, Odessa [Music Education senior]

Tuba

Lucas Martinez, Lewisville [Music Education senior]

Percussion

Hien Doan, Amarillo [Music Education senior]

Caleb Martin, Plainview* [Music Performance grad]

Colton Gallandat, Joshua [Music Education junior]

Mason McWest, Amarillo [Music Education soph]

Brandon Garcia, Amarillo [Music Education soph]

Mason Rumsey, Joshua [MA Undeclared]

Payton Hayes, Midland [Music Education soph]

Aidan Caballero, Odessa [Music Education soph]

Piano/Celeste

Piper Fowler, Amarillo [Music Performance junior]

Harp

Luke Rodriguez, Rosenberg [Music Technology senior]

Choir Roster

Soprano

Sarah Boydston—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Music Education

Selestial Calderon—El Paso, TX, Senior, Music Therapy

Keeli Crabtree—Placitas, NM, Junior, Biology, Pre-Veterinarian

Julia Douglas—Wichita, KS, Freshman, Music Therapy

Sarah Estes—Turpin, OK, Sophomore, Vocal Performance

Brinklee Fairchild—Midland, TX, Freshman, Vocal Performance

Hannah Felker—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Business Management

Joli Goebel—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Music Therapy

Lia Gonzalez—Brenham, TX, Freshman, Music Therapy

Monica Hernandez—Canyon, TX, Freshman, Early Childhood Education

Erin Hinds—Amarillo, TX, Senior, Vocal Performance/Instrumental Education

Gracie Ingham—Amarillo, TX, Senior, Political Science

Taylor Lindley—Pampa, TX, Graduate Student, Vocal Performance

Kinsey Newman—Bushland, Junior, Music Technology

Kylee Novak—Amarillo, TX, Freshman, Early Childhood Education

Sauncy Reddick—Beaver, OK, Senior Music Education

Julianna Rodriguez—El Paso, TX, Junior, Musical Theater

Lorelei Sicks—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Music Therapy

Karley Thomas—Amarillo, TX, Freshman, Wildlife Biology, Pre-Veterinarian

Alto

Melissa Arevalo– Devine, TX, Junior, Music

Caroline Cooper—Midlothian, TX, Junior, Music Education

McKenna Cooper—Midlothian, TX, Senior, Music Therapy

Geraldine Dingman—Frisco, TX, Junior, Vocal Performance

Jincy Fuller—McKinney, TX, Junior, Piano Pedagogy

Rebecca Hall—Show Low, AZ, Junior, English Education

Abigail Hite—Nashville, TN, Senior, Music Education, Instrumental Performance

Austen Jones—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Music Technology

Brooklynn King—Pearland, TX, Sophomore, Vocal Performance

Zoe Kizziar—Canyon, TX, Freshman, Music Education

Hannah Lannou—Canyon, TX, Freshman, Theater Education

Danielle Mackeown—Amarillo, TX, Freshman, Marketing

Edna Orona—El Paso, TX, Sophomore, Music Education

Charlotte Plotts—Canyon, TX, Junior, Mathematics

Faith Powell—Amarillo, TX, Junior, Music Education

Hannah Ramsel—Midland, TX, Freshman, Music Therapy

Elaina Robinson—Amarillo, TX, Senior, Elementary Education

Zara Salazar—Canyon, TX, Freshman, Music Education

Hailey Williams—Wolfforth, TX, Sophomore, English

Tenor

Rayden Caster—Canyon, TX, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering

Connor Cooksey—San Antonio, TX, Sophomore, Music Education

Caedon Dietz—Dresden, Germany, Sophomore, Music Technology

Kyler Hilton—Amarillo, TX, Sophomore, Music Education

Brady Fellers—Borger, TX, Junior, Music Education

Benjamin Kerley—Amarillo, TX, Freshman, Business Management

Brendan King—Pearland, TX, Sophomore, Music Education

Alberto Macias—Hart, TX, Senior, Studio Art and Management

Joshua Moreno—Canyon, TX, Junior Music Education

Gideon Talley—Canyon, TX, Sophomore, Music Technology

Bass

Korbin Cole—Pampa, TX, Freshman, Music Education

Ethan Evers—Canyon, TX, Digital Communication and Media

Sergio Gonzalez—Midland, TX, Post Graduate, Music Therapy

Eduardo Guaderrama—Friona, TX, Graduate Student, Choral Conducting

Kelton Harbison—Canyon, TX, Sophomore, Music Education

Madison Jonas—Amarillo, TX, Senior, Vocal Performance

Ethan Klein—Sioux Falls, SD, Junior, Computer Information Systems

Elliott Lewis—College Station, TX, Freshman, Music Education

Mark Pinkerton—Canyon, TX, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering

Logan Warren—Littlefield, TX, Senior, Music Education