De’Arno De’Armond Hired to Lead WT Digital Marketing Efforts

CANYON, Texas — A longtime faculty member and administrator will lead West Texas A&M University into new frontiers in digital marketing.

Dr. De’Arno De’Armond officially will assume the role of associate vice president for university branding and chief marketing officer April 8.

De’Armond currently serves as associate dean of the WT Graduate School and Research and the Paul Engler Professor of Business in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

“Dr. De’Armond brings to the position a deep familiarity with WT, academic knowledge in fields related to marketing, and hand-on experience building digital marketing platforms in higher education,” said Dr. Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations. “I am excited for De’Arno to build on the foundations laid to propel University marketing efforts into the rapidly developing and competitive world of digital marketing.”

De’Armond steps into a newly titled role previously held by Kelly Carper Polden, who now serves as WT’s director of corporate and foundation relations.

“With the importance of digital marketing and the strategic direction WT is taking through marketing efforts, it made sense to evolve the role,” Rasberry said.

De’Armond is a WT graduate who moved from corporate roles in technology-based multinational companies into academia. He began as a part-time instructor in the Engler College of Business in 2001 and worked his way up the ranks to a full professorship, holding three endowed professorships along the way. He was named the Paul Engler Professor of Business in 2009, then joined the administrative team in the Graduate School in 2021.

“For many years, West Texas A&M University has been a significant and important aspect of my life, and I eagerly anticipate serving in a new capacity,” De’Armond said. “I am committed to strategically enhancing our institution’s visibility and reputation, fostering collaboration, and utilizing data-driven insights to drive impactful marketing strategies. WT is a unique place filled with amazing people who make exceptional contributions, impacting the lives and communities served, and these efforts reflect the core values of our generational plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

“By strengthening our brand identity, efficiently managing resources and effectively telling our story together, we will ensure that the University remains a pioneering leader in higher education,” he said.

De’Armond earned a bachelor’s in marketing and an MBA from WT, then a Ph.D. in personal financial planning from Texas Tech University.

The WT 125 plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.