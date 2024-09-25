Behind the Major with Jory Barrera: helping as many people as possible

Jory Barrera is a senior working towards a bachelor of science at West Texas A&M University, while majoring in health sciences as a pre-physician assistant. Barrera is from Amarillo and aims to help a lot of people.

Barrera was inspired to work in the healthcare industry due to her role model.

“I was led to my passion for being a physician’s assistant by being raised around multiple nurses and healthcare providers in my family who taught me the importance of helping and healing people,” Barrera said. “I look up to my mom more than anyone because she is the best nurse I have ever known, and I hope to one day save as many lives as she has. No matter what specialty I pursue with my P.A. degree, I hope and plan to help as many people as possible.”

Due to the need for healthcare professionals, Barrera knew she wanted to make a contribution with her future career.

“There is a great demand for mid-levels such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants right now, so I believe the more people that strive to be midlevel, the more lives can be saved in the near future,” Barrera said.

Barrera enjoys the classes she takes within her major and the professors she encounters.

“My favorite thing about my major is all the classes I have had the opportunity to take,” Barrera said. “Though they are not easy, the amazing professors that I meet through them and the lessons and skills I take from the classes are something I will carry with me into my profession and future.”

Barrera knew WT was the right university for her to attend so that she could be near family.

“I chose WT because it was close to home and family is something I hold dear to my heart,” Barrera said. “My sister was attending WT at the time I applied, and I wanted nothing more than to go to school with her and follow her by example.”

Once graduating from WT, Barrera will take a gap year to prepare for the professional school application cycle.

“My plans after graduating from WT are to apply to as many P.A. schools as possible and hopefully get in,” Barrera said. “However, if this does not happen, I plan to utilize my degree as much as I possibly can in a healthcare environment for as long as possible.”

Since coming to WT, Barrera has been offered numerous diverse opportunities.

“WT has given me so many opportunities, such as scholarships, networking, and the chance to be a part of amazing organizations with some of my favorite people,” Barrera said.

Barrera’s favorite part of WT is the community.

“My favorite thing about WT is definitely the people,” Barrera said. “From amazing professors who will stop at no end to help their students succeed, to lifelong friends who I will cherish forever. I will forever be grateful to WT for all the people I have had the privilege to encounter.”

Around campus, Barrera is part of several different organizations and student resources.

“I am involved in the American Chemical Society as the president and an active officer in our student chapter, as well as an active member of the Student Representatives of the Sciences,” Barrera said. “I also am a general chemistry tutor in the Chemistry and Physics Help Lab, where I get the opportunity to help other students understand general concepts of chemistry so that they might be successful in their classes as well.”

Aside from school, Barrera prioritizes hobbies as she believes maintaining mental health helps an individual succeed in all areas.

“Outside of school, I like to travel and spend as much time with friends and family as possible,” Barrera said. “I believe that a student’s mental health is essential to maintaining their overall health, so taking time doing outside activities that they love is crucial in becoming a successful student.”

Barrera believes you should enjoy the time you spend in college since you only live this phase of your life once.

“If I could advise any student, I would tell them that at the end of the day, all we have is time,” Barrera said. “College will go by so fast, and so will careers we work so hard to reach. If you don’t enjoy your college experience, then it will go by in the blink of an eye, and you will always regret not taking that class with your friends or missing out on fun campus events. Our time in school is limited and will be wasted if we don’t enjoy it. So, appreciate the beauty of life and the amazing opportunities that we are given each day, and look at life as a glass half full rather than half empty.”