Behind the Major with Caleb Dunham: Real skills, real impact

Caleb Dunham is a senior working towards a bachelor of science while majoring in electrical engineering at West Texas A&M University. Dunham is from Pampa and is focused on applying his skills to solve real-world problems.

Dunham plans to pursue a career that will make valuable contributions to society.

“I want to pursue a career that allows me to apply my engineering knowledge to solve real-world problems and contribute to meaningful projects,” Dunham said. “Whether it’s working in energy, technology, infrastructure or research, I’m excited by the opportunity to be part of something innovative and impactful. I’m particularly interested in roles that challenge me to think critically, collaborate with others, and continually grow as both an engineer and a professional.”

After following a childhood passion, Dunhan’s future career field was solidified.

“I originally pursued a career as a first responder. I obtained my Emergency Medical Technician (EMT)-Basic license through Amarillo College (AC) and then decided to pursue my Advanced EMT license,” Dunham said. “However, after completing that semester, I realized that my true passion lay in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field. Ever since I was little, I’ve been fascinated by space. I still remember the time my dad took me to an event at my elementary school where we observed local celestial bodies through telescopes — it left a lasting impression. That passion is what led me to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering. I began my studies at AC, where I earned an associate degree in engineering before being accepted and transferring to the University of Texas (UT) at Austin for Aerospace Engineering. However, due to a variety of circumstances, I moved back to Pampa and switched my major to Electrical Engineering at WTAMU.”

Dunham plans to help others by creating meaningful, real-world solutions.

“Engineering is ultimately about identifying problems and creating solutions that improve the world around us,” Dunham said. “Whether it’s enhancing infrastructure, advancing technology, supporting sustainability, or improving systems that people rely on every day, engineering has a direct impact on society. Through my career, I hope to contribute to projects that make life safer, more efficient, and more accessible for others. I’m driven by the idea that the work I do—no matter the scale—can play a part in creating a better future.”

One thing Dunham enjoys about his major is the intellectual challenges.

“One of my favorite parts of my major is problem-solving,” Dunham said. “Engineering is an incredibly engaging field that challenges you to think critically and creatively. It’s extremely rewarding to spend hours — or even days — working through a problem and finally arriving at a solution.”

Dunham was drawn to WT as a result of its cooperativeness with non-traditional students and since attending, he has been offered an invaluable opportunity.

“I chose WT because it offered the flexibility I needed to work full-time while earning my degree,” Dunham said. “WT provides a fully online electrical engineering program, and is also close to home, which ultimately led me to select it. WT has given me the opportunity to pursue a pathway to advance my education and career while accommodating my unique situation. It’s been a valuable stepping stone toward achieving my goals.”

Dunham enjoys the chance to build deeper connections with his professors.

“Having attended a major university like UT Austin, what I appreciate most about WT is the close relationships you can build with your professors,” Dunham said. “That personal connection isn’t always available at larger institutions, and it’s been an incredible resource while tackling such a rigorous program.”

Although Duhnam is not involved much around WTs campus, he has been involved at his previous universities. Duhman further offers up some advice to those who are around WTs campus.

“Being involved around WT is one area where my experience at WT has been limited,” Dunham said. “As an off-campus, online, non-traditional student working full-time, I’ve only been to campus a handful of times. During my time at AC, I was part of the Engineering Society, and while at UT Austin, I was in the process of joining the Texas Rocket Engineering Lab (TREL). I definitely miss that side of college life and encourage anyone who has the opportunity to get involved. Joining clubs is a great way to build friendships, find resources and discover new opportunities.”

Aside from academics, Duhman enjoys engaging in many versatile hobbies.

“I enjoy spending time with friends and family, reading, stargazing, playing video games and going to the theater,” Dunham said. “My wife and I also love to travel, explore new places and go hiking together.”

Once Dunham graduates from WT, he plans to maintain an open mind for his future.

“I’m a non-traditional student and have been working in the industry throughout my time at WT,” Dunham said. “I currently work full-time as an engineering technician and plan to continue in the workforce, further growing my career, once I complete my bachelor’s degree in May of this year. I had initially planned to pursue a master’s degree, but my priorities have shifted. That said, I’m still open to the idea in the future.”

Dunham believes you should always take that first step, even when doubts and anxiety arise.

“Don’t be afraid to start your journey,” Dunham said. “I waited longer than I should have to pursue my degree and passions because of doubts and anxiety. Starting always feels like the hardest part, but once you take that first step, everything begins to fall into place.”