Behind the Major with Floribel Chavez: Turning barriers into bridges

Floribel Chavez is a senior working towards a bachelor of art while majoring in Spanish at West Texas A&M University. Chavez is from Tyler and is driven by a desire to make a difference in the lives of others through her future career and personal passions.

Chavez plans to pursue a career in educating others.

“I want to pursue education as a Spanish teacher or professor, and writing,” Chavez said.

After being encouraged by a mentor, Chavez was drawn to teaching and writing.

“As a Hispanic student, financial barriers made higher education feel out of reach,” Chavez said. “In my senior year of high school, my mentor, Mrs. Keri, encouraged me to take an education class, where I discovered my passion for teaching. Writing became a dream later. During my first semester at WT, I began my autobiography, marking the start of my journey as a writer.”

Chavez plans to educate others by cheering for them and helping them believe in their abilities.

“Education has always been my way of helping others,” Chavez said. “I remember leaning on Mrs. Keri during difficult times, and I aspire to offer that same support to my students. Many students hesitate to pursue higher education for various reasons, and I want to inspire them to see its value. Beyond academics, I strive to be a trusted mentor, someone they can rely on during challenging times.”

One part of Chavez’s major that she enjoys most is the connection to her culture.

“What I love most about my major is how deeply it connects me to my heritage,” Chavez said. “I enjoy analyzing literature by Latinx writers, discovering both our shared experiences and the unique differences that still unite us. Beyond language, this major has helped me reconnect with my ancestry, traditions, and cultural identity. Though Spanish is my first language, I didn’t grow up speaking it fluently, but through my studies, I’m not just learning the language; I’m embracing my heritage.”

After wanting to attend a university that would be high-performing, she was drawn to WT.

“I chose WT because of its strong programs in Spanish and the opportunities it provides for both academic and personal growth,” Chavez said. “The university has helped me connect with my heritage while also preparing me for my future career.”

Chavez truly enjoys the faculty members at WT.

“The professors at WT have been incredibly supportive, fostering both my academic and personal growth,” Chavez said. “I appreciate how many of the faculty members, even outside the Spanish department, create an inclusive and encouraging environment for students.”

Since coming to WT, Chavez has been offered numerous opportunities.

“WT has provided me with numerous opportunities to grow and pursue my dreams, especially through the guidance of the Spanish department faculty,” Chavez said. “My professors have encouraged me to explore academic opportunities, such as writing my autobiography and becoming a McNair Scholar this semester. Additionally, I have had the chance to connect with language educators across the Panhandle through the Panhandle Language Teachers Association (PLTA), further expanding my professional network.”

Chavez touches on a few Department of Education and Social Sciences recognitions.

“Before coming to WT, I didn’t expect a department to change my life–but the Spanish department did,” Chavez said. “Through their support, I’ve grown academically and personally, writing my autobiography and recently being accepted into the McNair Scholars program. I’m especially grateful to Dr. Eduardo Huaytán-Martínez for encouraging me to pursue this opportunity. Dr. Lau Romero has helped me further develop my poetry, giving me a space to express myself creatively, and Dr. Persephone Hernández-Vogt helped me discover a passion for acting and a genuine love for theater. Each of them has played a meaningful role in helping me grow not just as a student, but as a person. They helped me find my voice. However, this department isn’t just for students like me. Spanish classes open doors for everyone–they build empathy, challenge perspectives, and connect us to diverse cultures. You don’t need to be Hispanic to benefit from learning Spanish. You just need to be open to growing. In a time when some are trying to erase diversity, choosing to embrace it is a powerful act.”

Chavez is involved in several diverse organizations around campus.

“I’m actively involved on campus through various academic and extracurricular activities,” Chavez said. “As a McNair Scholar, I have the opportunity to engage in research and academic development. I also attend PLTA, connecting with language educators throughout the region. Additionally, I assist with poetry readings and will be presenting at the Spanish department’s first Spanish Colloquium, further enhancing my involvement within the department.”

Aside from academics, Chavez enjoys partaking in various activities.

“Outside of school, I enjoy spending time with my girlfriend and our dogs,” Chavez said. “I also like working on creative projects in Photoshop and playing video games.”

Once Chavez graduates from WT, she plans to develop her education further.

“After WT, I plan to attend graduate school and obtain my teaching certification to pursue a career in education,” Chavez said.

Chavez believes you should always own your culture with pride.

“Embrace your culture unapologetically, especially in the face of those who seek to diminish diversity,” Chavez said. “Your language, heritage and identity are powerful; don’t let anyone make you feel otherwise. Education should expand opportunities, not erase them, so take up space and make your voice heard.”