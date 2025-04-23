Hayden Pedigo: songs that tell a western story

The Prairie News is a student-led free press. All opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer and not those of WTAMU.



Hayden Pedigo, avant-garde musician born and raised in Amarillo, Texas paid a visit back to the panhandle on March 25. But instead of Amarillo, he landed in Canyon, with the help of the Center of Study of the American West (CSAW) by Dr. Alex Hunt in the Mary Moody Northen Hall. Following the sudden closing of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum where the concert was originally going to be held.

As he played a few of his songs I was underwhelmed with his performance, until he found his footing. That is when I noticed that his songs tell a story. Not with words, but with the sounds, rhythms, and tones of each song. Songs such as Opening (Brokeback Mountain)/ Elsewhere tell this kind of story of a simpler time with the bright future looking so bright and stunning. Then the song switches almost like it’s the fall and the cold is here, before switching into Elsewhere flawlessly where Pedigo’s western style is on full display, and it was wonderful.

Along with that, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, was a song that he played and his style is very notable and hypnotizing. This song brings out this sense of longing of the past, such as a childhood or other kinds of memories. Whether that’s with a decade, loved one, or a past relationship, it brings out those feelings of nostalgia, but with tumbleweeds racing each other, the roar of the wind, and the heat of the sun beating down of you. I look forward to buying his new album releasing in the summer of 2025 called “I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away.”

Pedigo got his start when he was twelve wanting to learn the guitar, and his parents paid for the lesson. He carefully studied other musicians such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Ry Cooder to sharpen and enhance his skills. After the opening of Palace Coffee in the Square of Canyon. Pedigo found out the shop had open mic nights and that is when he really got a foot hold onto performing in front of people.

Soon he gained a partnership with Austin label, Marmara Records and released Seven Years Late in 2013. After touring all over the world such as Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Canada, he returned to his roots when he returned to the panhandle and played music from his past albums, but also played new songs in the shadow of a new album he is producing called “I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away.”

