Canyon’s Cup: searching for Canyon’s best brew

Coffee plays an important role in my life. I go to coffee shops for dates, meetings, to study and sometimes just because I need some interaction. Because of this, I have been to each of the coffee shops located in Canyon. If you’re like me and want some insight on where to go next let me tell you about each of these locally owned coffee shops.

13|30 is a coffee shop conveniently located off 4th Street right next to West Texas A&M University. As it’s close to the school, it’s a perfect place to grab a coffee and get some school work done between classes. 13|30 has big windows that make the building vibrant to help keep you motivated. The staff here is very inviting and welcomes me by name almost every time I go in. They have seasonal drinks and even drinks for different days of the week. My favorite might be Monday Matcha days because they have the best prices, yummy beverages and accept Buff Cash, so it makes for a perfect experience. 13|30 has a reward card providing discounts for medical professors, firemen, police officers, teachers and veterans.

Journey Coffee at 3406 4th Avenue is a place I’d go to for a catch-up date with an old friend; they have couches with board games and magazines to have a good time and converse. Journey has gorgeous orange and blue walls with an open space. With the open space, it’s not the quietest spot to do homework, but there are outlets everywhere for your electronics when you go to study. The staff is professional, drink prices are average and they were quick to respond to the wildfires that were happening a couple of weeks back by giving the option to donate to help financially at check out. Their seasonal drinks give a brief description of what flavor notes are in the coffee and they never miss.

Last but certainly not least, Palace Coffee at 420 15th Street. Palace does have a higher price on drinks, but there is so much creativity that goes into their menu. The slight tingle from the cayenne pepper in their Aztec Mocha, and the fruity pebble kind of sweetness in their new matcha drink, Ceremonial Matcha. It’s a sweet experience. The atmosphere is moody and earthy, with dark walls and a small plant on each of the tables. This staff is very connected with their staff and the customers that come and go. There is always laughter and conversation with their customers and that’s probably why it’s my place to go when I need just a little interaction and a small bite to eat.