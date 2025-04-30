Building Careers: WT’s resources for internship preparation

Internships are a crucial step towards career success, yet every year, many West Texas A&M students find themselves asking the same question. Where do I even start?

At WT, the Office Career and Professional Development is dedicated to answering those questions. Through personalized advising, workshops and online resources the office helps students build application material, connect with employers and feel confident as they take their next steps to their careers.

Some of the services they offer include resume and cover letter reviews, interview preparation, job search assistance, major and career exploration, LinkedIn support, professional headshots, access to their professional clothing closet and more.

Kat Kane, the senior director of the Office of Career and Professional Development, says that they offer anything students might need the whole time they are at WT as well as being available to students when they leave.

“We try to be a one-stop-shop for students, ranging from the time they get here to the time they leave and even before and after they graduate,” Kane said. “We start with our first-year students by helping them major in career alignment.”

The office utilizes an assessment called YouScience, this assessment uncovers students’ attitudes and matches the best-fit in-demand career and educational pathways.

“We have an assessment called YouScience that any student can take, including our prospective students, that helps them understand where their natural abilities are but also where their interests lie and then marries those two together to help them find the correct major,” Kane said.

As students solidify their majors and approach their junior and senior year, this office helps prepare them by offering different workshops like resume development, mock interviews with employers, and interviewing skills.

There are also mock interviews with employers where employers will volunteer their time and help students practice their interviewing skills.

“We will absolutely help you get a really great internship resume ready to go,” Kane said. “We also want students to practice their interviewing skills so that they’re ready when the internship or a full-time job comes along.”

Shelby Ford, the Assistant Director of Employer Relations and Internships, tells us when students should start looking to have the best selection of internship opportunities.

“I recommend that students begin their search one to two semesters before they hope to intern,” Ford said. “For example, many employers start recruiting for summer internships during the fall semester at our Fall Career and Internship EXPO.”

The next step students can do to prepare for internships is by creating a LinkedIn profile but also by getting involved and staying connected on campus.

“Participation in student organizations helps students develop strong communication skills, which are highly valued in the workplace,” Ford said. “A well-prepared student is more likely to secure meaningful internship experiences that lead to valuable career connections, skill development, and full-time employment opportunities after graduation.”

The Office of Career and Professional Development hosts 10 career fairs throughout the academic year, a least one fair every month on average and at least one mock interview night every month on average. The largest ones are all majors fair, the career and internship expo during the fall and the spring.

“Before each of the expos, we do a networking night. This is a way for students to learn about how to maximize their potential at the fair,” Kane said. “They meet with employers who are there to educate them, help calm their nerves and get the best out of the experience.”

After polishing resumes, attending mock interviews, going to the career expos and even attending workshops provided. There is one other tool the office tells students about called the Handshake website that can also assist with internship opportunities.

Handshake is a platform that connects students with companies across the country. Through the app students can view and apply for internships and job opportunities.

“Handshake is the platform where employers are looking to hire recent graduates,” Kane said.

As stated, in the beginning of this article, the Office of Career and Professional Development is meant to help students from the time they arrive to well beyond when they’ve graduated. After the internship has been secured, they also help with what to do afterward.

“Our office can assist you not only with navigating the internship search but also with what to do after securing an internship,” Ford said. “Additionally, we support students who are offered unpaid or underpaid internships through the Earn and Learn Scholarship Program, funded by Opportunity Plan.”

This scholarship is available for Summer, Fall, and Spring internships and is reviewed by a committee of four faculty members. Students who meet the criteria may receive up to $3,000 to help cover expenses incurred during their internship.

The Summer scholarship application will open on Monday, May 12, and will close on May 30.

“WT students, on average, earn $3207 more if they have an internship than their non-interning peers when they receive a first full-time job offer,” Kane said. “The power of internships is way longer than what a student might be thinking.”

Students can set up an appointment with The Office of Career and Professional Development center by visiting the Classroom Center on the first floor across from the Student Success Center, Suite 113 campus map, by phone at 806.651.2345, by email [email protected] or even by the handshake app or website.