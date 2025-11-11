The Hill Institute hosts Ben Carson at WTAMU

On Oct. 27, 2025, Dr. Ben Carson delivered an inaugural speech at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, TX. Carson was introduced by West Texas A&M University (WT) Vice President of Philanthropy and External Relations Todd Rasberry and WT President Dr. Walter V. Wendler. After being introduced, Carson gave his lecture, then opened the floor for audience questions.

The event was hosted by the Hill Institute, whose mission is to “have the work of scholars impact every profession and area of study represented on WT’s campus through the firmly held and highly esteemed values” As listed on their website, the Institute’s core values include trust, family, hard work and persistence, regard for others, personal responsibility and free will, compatriotism and patriotism, exercise of virtue, free and open exercise of faith, personal and civic loyalty and rugged individualism.

Carson opened his lecture by addressing these values and how they affect the American Dream.

“So often we hear people talking about the American dream,” Carson said. “But do you realize that we’re the only country that has a dream? There’s no French dream. There’s no Portuguese dream, no Nigerian dream, no Canadian dream.” He continued by describing the people who seek this American Dream. “People from all over the world know about it, particularly people who are seeking freedom, liberty to do as they please without hurting other people. They want to come here to America.”

Throughout Carson’s lecture, he emphasized the Christian faith’s influence in the United States of America and in his personal life.

“I think it’s in our adherence to God,” Carson said. “That has allowed us as a nation to rise from a ragtag band of militiamen to the pinnacle of the world in record time.” As a retired neurosurgeon, Casron expressed fascination with the human brain. “Think about a brain like that. What a human being can do. And what a blessing it is for us to be created in the image of God.”

Carson spoke for an hour. Along with defining the American Dream and emphasizing his faith, he shared stories of growing up in poverty, becoming a neurosurgeon, and his involvement in politics. After the lecture and Q&A, audience members shared their opinions on the event.

Freshman business management major, Sawyer Schumacher shared his reasons for attending.

“I knew a little bit about Ben Carson,” Schumacher said. “And from what I’d heard, I greatly respected him, so I wanted to hear more about his views. And he’s famous, so there’s that too.” Schumacher also shared what stood out to him during the lecture. “Read as much as you can. It doesn’t matter how smart people think you are; you can be as intelligent as you want to if you’re willing to put in the work. The brain is capable of so much more than we give it credit for,” Schumacher added.

One attendee of the event, Chris Ferguson explained her thoughts on the lecture.

“He was saying that both individual peace and cultural peace are more important than being right,” Ferguson said. “[Carson] said the family is the building block of community and community is the building block of the country, and talking about these things is a potential way to come together.”

Ferguson continued by sharing her desire for public participation. “I would like to see more community involvement in WT events,” Ferguson said. “It was very encouraging to see the college generation have the opportunity to see and hear that caliber of thinking and to be enthusiastic about it.”

