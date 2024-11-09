Since 1919

Honoring our Veterans; events at WT celebrates veterans and their families

Kerrigan Jensen, Multimedia JournalistNovember 9, 2024
Darcy Lively
Enjoy hotdogs, an Air Force flyover and speeches from dignitaries at the Veterans Day event on Nov. 11th.

West Texas A&M University and the City of Canyon will be organizing an event to honor veterans on Veterans Day which will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

This event will take place by the WT Veterans Memorial on the South lawn near Old Main and will honor and celebrate student veterans and veterans throughout the community.

During this event, which is open to the community, lunch will be provided, a U.S. Air Force flyover will take place, as well as speeches by WT President Dr. Walter V. Wendler, Canyon Mayor Gary Hinders and by U.S. Navy Lieutenant Corey Todd.

Director of Military and Veterans Services at WT, Amy Criss, explained the importance of the public to honor our veterans.

“They took time out of their lives and their families and everything to serve our country and I think it’s important to honor that,” Criss said.

Criss also explained that the Military Appreciation Game will take place at the WT football game on Nov. 9th.

“We’re having a tailgate for any veterans,” Criss said. “Veterans and their families can get into the game for free. The Veterans Day appreciation game and the tailgate is really more for our student veterans and their families.”

