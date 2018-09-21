WTAMU opens new Agricultural Sciences Complex

Good fortune showered on West Texas A&M University on Friday, Sept. 7, just like the much needed rain that fell during the ribbon-cutting ceremony that celebrated the opening of the new Agricultural Sciences Complex.

Students, faculty, city officials and citizens from the local area all gathered for the important ceremony. Also joining were multiple people from the state government including the senators and representatives of the Texas Legislature, who were instrumental in the passing of the bill that granted WTAMU with more than $38 million of the $48 million needed for construction.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and we’re putting WT on the map,” said Dr. Ty Lawrence, professor of animal science.

Just like the rain, the creation of this new building was much needed and long overdue. Construction, led by two of President Walter Wendler’s former architecture students, started two years ago and was completed just in time for the start of fall classes.

“I think this a really great opportunity for agriculture majors and WT has some of the best professors in the country,” said Ag Ambassador Whitney Mount, junior agriculture education major.