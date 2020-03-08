WT equestrian’s western team slides into 14th consecutive regional title

Related Stories WT Equestrian Opens Three Day Show Lady Buffs Equestrian Team make it to Regionals

West Texas A&M University’s equestrian team won Western Regional Championships on Sunday for the 14th consecutive year, making them the only team in the history of WTAMU’s athletic program to maintain a winning streak of that length.

The Western team’s final show of the season took place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28th-29th. The competition was hosted at WTAMU’s Horse Center to wrap up the main season preceding Zone 7 Region 2 Championships held Sunday.

The Lady Buffs started the competition out strong on Friday with seniors Kendall Woellmer and Rayleigh Rowell placing first and second in their respective sections of the Open Reining division, earning the team seven and five points respectively. Woellmer followed up her initial win by securing another two points with her fourth place win in Open Horsemanship Section A.

Senior Kristan Hamilton placed second in the same division and added another five points to the Lady Buff’s tally for the weekend. Open Horsemanship Section B saw sophomore Reilly Dhaliwal and Rowell add another eight points to the team’s total with their respective fifth and first place wins.

Friday closed with WTAMU being awarded high point team for the day, with Rowell and Woellmer receiving the titles of high point and reserve high point riders, respectively.

Saturday’s competition saw Dhaliwal, Rowell, and Woellmer continue their trend by placing in the top four of each division they competed in. The team was once again awarded high point for the day and Woellmer earned recognition as Saturday’s high point rider, with Dhaliwal as reserve high point.

On Sunday the region championships kicked off with Woellmer winning reserve champion for the Open Reining division and securing WTAMU’s first spot to semifinals in Oklahoma City, OK March 21st and 22nd. She will be accompanied to semifinals by Rowell in Open Horsemanship, Hamilton in Level Two Horsemanship, junior Baily Summers in Level One Horsemanship and sophomore Rea Golt in Beginner Horsemanship.

The Lady Buff’s winning streak for the weekend finished with WTAMU being awarded their 14th consecutive Regional Champion title and Woellmer and Rowell earning the recognition of 2019-2020 season High Point Rider and Reserve High Point Rider, respectively. Woellmer will be representing the Lady Buffs at IHSA National Championships in Syracuse, New York April 30th through May 3rd.

WTAMU’s Hunt Seat equestrian team will be wrapping up their season at Texas Tech this weekend, with competitions Friday and Saturday and the region championships on Sunday. For more information and to follow the results in real time, follow West Texas A&M Equestrian Team on Facebook.