Kylie Scott named WTAMU Intern of the Year

West Texas A&M University recently named Kylie Scott, a plant, soil and environmental science major, as Intern of the Year.

According to a WTAMU press release, Scott was honored Friday during a Zoom reception for her work at Corteva Agriscience’s Plainview Research Center. The award is designed to honor an outstanding student who has participated in an internship and exhibited unusual skills and/or made a significant contribution to their employer. These internship experiences are typically out-of-the ordinary, groundbreaking experiences.

“Being named Intern of the Year is a direct reflection of the work ethic and stubborn perseverance that my parents brought up in me. Despite this year being limited by [COVID-19], I threw myself into this opportunity with the knowledge that many students had their internships dropped due to the safety risk. I am insanely grateful that Corteva Agriscience allowed me to continue my internship under such distressing global circumstances,” Scott said.

As an integrated field sciences intern, Scott gained hands-on experience with field research techniques, witnessed challenges which threatened scientific progress and applied knowledge of water management with an independent research project, according to her application.

“The most influential lesson I learned was the power of positivity. Attitude is everything in a workplace environment. It is easy to get caught up in the day to day rhythm of a job, but it is all up to you how to make it a unique and exciting day. My supervisor, Scott Adair, taught me how to have fun while being productive conducting research.”

Scott did her own research into genes that could help plant life survive in drought conditions, as well as field work, including repairing leaks in irrigation systems.

“This is not something we usually entrust to interns, as incorrectly repaired leaks will inevitably need to be revisited, and no one likes repairing a leak a second time,” wrote Corteva field scientist, Scott Adair. “Leak repair involves being down on your knees in the mud with your arms elbow-deep in a hole that usually has water seeping into it. Kylie never flinched about getting down in the dirt to get the job done.”

Dr. Brock Blaser, associate professor of plant science echoed Adiar’s praise.

“She went above and beyond the internship expectations to ask questions and propose solutions. I know she performed extremely well in this internship, and it strengthened her desire to move on to graduate school,” Blaser wrote in a letter supporting Scott’s nomination. “Of the several thousand students I have taught in my career, and the few hundred I have personally advised, I do not hesitate to say that Kylie is in the top one percent.”

Scott currently serves as the WTAMU student body vice president. She was named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester and plans to graduate in May 2021.