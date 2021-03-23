Op-Ed: Bring back my girls

For the past 11 years, RuPaul Andre Charles has been showcasing the best drag queens in the country on his American reality competition television show, RuPauls Drag Race, to find “America’s next drag superstar”.

Drag has been a lifesaver to many LGBTQ+ individuals who are not accepted as they are and have their style, fashion and lifestyle shunned. Drag Race is a means of expression for those that are creatively gifted and fabulous and RuPaul gives the spotlight to the best of the best each season.

“I think the girls have been able to show the determination of queer people in the middle of a pandemic, they were able to accomplish so much with so many obstacles,” said Alejandro Mata, freshman political science student.

Every year the season starts off with a large group of queens, the name for drag contestants, who all compete against each other in a competition to be the best drag queen for the episode. A queen is eliminated each episode so they all have to try their hardest to stay on the show as long as possible till the winner of the season is crowned.

In light of COVID-19, the newest season 13 was thrown into chaos as RuPaul, infamously known for doing something different each season, starts the season off with a chance of fame or the porkchop, the title of the first queen Victoria “Porkchop” Parker to be eliminated in the show. With only a single first impression, their first and potentially last competition is a lipsync for their life for judges Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

“I was kinda upset about not seeing anyone go home, I was anxious,” said Nolan Quintanilla, a junior performance major.

An unusual start to the newest season gives the drag queens one chance to stay on the show instead of a meetup with each other where the worst queen is eliminated at the end of the challenges. The queens are thrown into the pan where they don’t get to meet any guest judges or Michelle Visage and RuPaul.

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is filled with twists and turns that have never before been seen in the entire run of the show. RuPaul didn’t disappoint after the previous season was affected by COVID-19 on the last episode where the queen Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner of season 12.

Each episode has a surprise judging from celebrities such as, Jamal Sims, Nicole Byer, Loni Love, Ts Madison and many more. The queens also get to be the witness to many memes and other celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Stuart Vevers and a few other stars. Every Friday a new jam-packed episode is released on VH1, Amazon, FuboTV, and Philo.

If you’re planning on adding the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, make sure you keep your eyes open the entire time, because this season is full of unexpected RuPaul surprises and the most famous quote from RuPaul, “If you can’t love yourself how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”