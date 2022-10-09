Hurricane Ian: how to bounce back

On Sept. 28, 2022, Florida endured one of the most disastrous events the United States has ever seen. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms in decades, hit Western Florida as a Category 4 storm. It tore apart bridges, buildings, and homes and knocked out most power within the state. While rebuilding and recovering from the damage will take years, it is crucial to bouncing back positively to prevent a more catastrophic future.

Fortunately, President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have teamed up and compiled a plan to successfully recover and implement future tactics for unforeseen natural disasters. President Biden surveyed the devastation of Hurricane Ian and promised to, “marshal the federal government’s power” regarding rebuilding the state.

“Today we have one job and only one job, and that’s to make sure the people in Florida get everything they need to fully, thoroughly recover,” Biden said.

Although recovery will take years, Florida residents can find comfort in knowing President Biden and Governor DeSantis coordinate recovery efforts. Even though there is a lot of destruction to take care of, what does bouncing back from an event like Hurricane Ian even look like?

One of the most vital things you can do is always be prepared, not just for one storm but multiple. Have on hand a list to put in a “to-go” kit. This could include essential documents that are irreplaceable, necessities like water and nonperishable foods, personal items, clothing, extra batteries, and sanitizer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “we encourage you to be prepared for hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 through November 30 each year. It’s always important to be prepared for a hurricane.”

It is a good rule, in general, to always be ready to evacuate. Be sure you are signed up for alerts and updates on a storm’s progression; that way, you are aware of local community evacuation shelters. Set up a place to go outside of the state you reside in outside the path of storms. Whether it is family or friends, even if you do not think it may be extreme, it is always better to exercise more caution and safety.

Take these measures to prepare during a storm while still residing in your home. Secure the exterior by trimming trees, bring outdoor furniture inside and secure outdoor sculptures with a sack and rope. Install storm shelters to protect windows and doors. Be sure paintings and wall hangings are appropriately secured or temporarily taken down to avoid damaging them. Unplug appliances, move them away from doors and windows and move them to safer storage areas.

With the help of local communities and organizations, Florida has taken substantial measures to put together resources for its residents. By distributing food and essential items, providing housing and transportation options, and distributing emergency kits, there is hope for a timely recovery. Hopefully, with these measures being taken quickly, Florida and other affected areas can be repaired promptly.