Travel through the Tippit exhibition with your eyes

Gallery | 6 Photos "Where the Wild Things Play (diptych)" "Where the Wild Things Play (diptych)" created by Marcia Tippit for her graduate art exhibition, showing from Nov. 3 to Nov. 30 2022. (Photo/Victoria Fatiregun)

Marcia Tippit’s graduate art exhibition, “Nomadic Navigations,” will be on display at Dord Fitz Formal Gallery from Nov. 3-Nov. 30, 2022. Tippit is currently pursuing her masters of fine arts at West Texas A&M University.

Tippit spoke on her artistic origins and how this developed into studio art. After a course of events, painting became the opening doors to her time as a studio artist.

“I grew up with a very artistic mother,” Tippit said. “I was in theater first and primarily started as a dancer. I think that dance and abstract art have a lot in common. I started painting because I had torn my knee up. And I couldn’t dance. So, that’s when I started painting many years ago. I’d always done art. I don’t plan my work. It’s spontaneous. I layer until I know it’s done.”

Tippit also elaborated on the process behind her paintings. She begins with spontaneity and allows her art to grow from there.

“I start with mess,” Tippit said. “I always start with mess; I always create a mess on the background. Sometimes the uglier it is, the more excited I am. Sometimes those turned out to be my favorite.”

“ Accept what you’ve done and know it has value.” — Marcia Tippit

Tippit also advised younger artists during the interview, letting them know that they can also be inspired.

“Trust your instinct,” Tippit said. “Not everyone’s going to like your work, and that’s okay. And you won’t like some of the work that other people love. Accept what you’ve done and know it has value.”

Suppose you would like to see the art exhibition. In that case, Dord Fitz Formal Gallery hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m Monday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday by appointment. Please email [email protected] for information on appointments.

Additionally, Tippit’s art pieces are available for purchase. Please contact Tippit at [email protected] for purchase information.