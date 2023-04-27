WT School of Music to Conclude Year with Concerts, Recitals

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University’s acclaimed School of Music will wrap up the academic year with a trio of upcoming concerts and major recitals.

Concert Band

The WT Concert Band will offer an energetic and ecstatic conclusion to the year.

The Concert Band will perform at 6 p.m. May 3 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

On tap for the performance: Prelude Opus 34, No. 14 by Dmitry Shostakovich; “Pride of the Wolverines” by John Philip Sousa; “Arabesque” by Samuel R. Hazo; “Concerto Grosso” movement four, “Badinerie,” featuring the Morri Saxophone Quartet; “Ecstatic Waters” by Steven Bryant; and “Un Cafecito” by Dennis Llinas.

“We’re ecstatic to present our final concert of the year,” said Dr. Russ Teweleit, professor of music. “Working with this group has been one of the rewarding experiences of my career. It is also among the most challenging programs the WT Concert Band has ever attempted.”

A band roster is below.

Guest conductors include Patrick Lucas, a graduate student from Odessa; Gerry Lara, a graduate student from Midland; and Braden Lefevre, a graduate student from Canyon.

Symphonic Band

The WT Symphonic Band will end its year with a concert celebrating childhood and creation.

The Symphonic Band will perform at 8 p.m. May 3, also in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

Slated to be performed are “Lincolnshire Posy” by Percy Aldridge Grainger; “Salvation is Created” by Pavel Chesnokov and arranged by Meghan Lancaster, a senior music major from Canyon; “A Child’s Garden of Dreams” by David Maslanka; and “The Melody Shop” by Karl L. King.

“The WT Symphonic Band has had a remarkable season. Our concert at the 2023 National College Band Directors National Association convention in February in Athens, Georgia, was highlight of my teaching career,” said Don Lefevre, associate professor of music. “This concert will celebrate the band’s amazing accomplishments, which also have resulted in an invitation to perform at the 2024 Texas Music Educators Association Convention in February in San Antonio.”

A band roster is below.

Honors Recital

Outstanding student soloists will be in the spotlight at a trio of upcoming concerts.

Students, to be selected by music faculty, will perform at 4 p.m. May 1 and 2 in showcase recitals. The chosen students will represent woodwinds, brass, percussion, keyboard, voice and guitar areas of instruction.

Then, the annual Honors Recital will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 2, featuring award-winning students from each discipline.

“The Honors Recital allows us to reward the student musicians who have proven themselves to be amazingly talented young artists,” said Dr. Robert Hansen, Regents Professor of Music and director of the School of Music. “We greatly anticipate this longstanding tradition each year, when we also recognize academic achievement and leadership with prestige scholarships and we initiate new members of Pi Kappa Lambda, the national music honorary society.”

Honor scholarship winners also will be announced and presented.

The recitals each will be held in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus. Admission is free.

Call 806-651-2840 for information.

Concert Band Roster

Piccolo/Flute

Amaya Rangel, senior from Odessa; Alex Lam, junior from Sachse; Sara Rogalski, senior from Cypress; Rosie Mendoza, senior from Brenham; Lilia Trayler, junior from Stratford; Isabel Hernandez, junior from Amarillo; Elena Moreno, junior from Amarillo; Diana Larraga, senior from Garland; Nalyn Chanthakhoune, sophomore from Amarillo; Jacob Gutierrez, freshman from Farwell; Hannah Pollard, freshman from Hagerman, New Mexico

Oboe

Jocelyn Morales, senior from Amarillo; Katie Carlson, sophomore from Midland

Bassoon

Katherine Clark, junior from Canyon; Joey Henriquez from Arlington

B-flat Clarinet

Grace Lindauer, graduate student from Fort Worth; Kayla Cabrera, junior from Bedias; Sydney Fishburn, senior from Spearman; Shawn Frausto, junior from Amarillo; Isla Taber, sophomore from Paris; Faith Powell, sophomore from Amarillo; Jeran Nolen, junior from Stinnett; and Roberto Sanchez, junior from Canyon; Samantha Sauer, senior from Dumas; Jazmyn McKeel, sophomore from Wylie; Hailey Ysaguirre, sophomore from Hereford; Braden Lefevre, graduate student from Canyon

Bass Clarinet

Zoe Stovall, sophomore from Amarillo; Graham McFarland, sophomore from Amarillo; Keely Burkhalter, sophomore from Hereford;

Soprano Saxophone

Maxwell Gray, senior from Tomball

Alto Saxophone

Joshua Carrillo, graduate student from Canyon; Zeke Roberts, senior from Lubbock; Kathryn Aschoff, graduate student from David City, Nebraska; Sierra Ochoa, junior from Amarillo

Tenor Saxophone

Zachary Limb, senior from Amarillo; Caydee Burden, freshman from Eureka, Kansas; Orlando Moreno, sophomore from Stamford

Baritone Saxophone

Coby Mount, junior from Coahoma; Noah Reneau, senior from Amarillo; Abby Coon, sophomore from Eureka, Kansas;

Trumpet

Nassir Reyes, junior from Shallowater; Connor McClenny, sophomore from Amarillo; Eric Ferguson, freshman from Booker; Jack Sprague, sophomore from Amarillo; Diego Arias, freshman from Amarillo; Christian Bartlett, freshman from Shallowater; Patrick Lucas, graduate student from Odessa; Gerardo Lara, graduate student from Midland

Horn

Norrin Hodgson, senior from Odessa; Bailee Rettig, senior from Brenham; Jenna Gelinas, senior from Roswell, New Mexico; Guillermo Gallegos, freshman from Olton; Ericka Ortiz, senior from Canyon; Rene Rodriguez, sophomore from Houston

Tenor Trombone

Brayden Hebbel, junior from Amarillo; Cyrus Jackson, sophomore from Baytown; and Alec Jung, junior from Midland; Nadia Ortega, senior from Amarillo; Victoria Wilkinson, junior from Amarillo;

Bass Trombone

Gavin Poole, freshman from Clifton

Euphonium

Noah Portillo, senior from Lubbock; David Uribe, sophomore from Wheeler; Isaiah Nanez, freshman from Dumas; James Selman, sophomore from Amarillo; Connor Haislip, freshman from Odessa; Natalie Hernandez, junior from San Angelo

Tuba

Jayce Nixon, junior from Mansfield; Camron McGuire, sophomore from Claude; Nicholas Sparks, freshman from Wheeler; Paige Cavenar, freshman from Anna

String Bass

Carson King, sophomore from Thorndale

Piano

Piper Fowler, sophomore from Amarillo

Percussion

Colton Leadingham, freshman from Odessa; Cooper Delgado, junior from Childress; Payton Hayes, sophomore from Midland; Haley Hunter, senior from Monahans; Brogan Lichte, senior from Littlefield; Paden Mick, freshman from Dimmitt; Noah Lopez, senior from Lubbock; Charles Neal, junior from Canyon; John O’Brien, freshman from Anna; Melinda Thomas, freshman from Amarillo

Symphonic Band roster

Piccolo/Flute

Kyndahl Britton, sophomore from Pflugerville; Abbie Wade, junior from Missouri City; Erin Hinds, junior from Amarillo; Broderick A. McQuarters, graduate student from Tulsa, Oklahoma; Amaya Rangel, senior from Odessa; and Alex Lam, junior from Wylie

Oboe

Tobin Brooks, junior from Canyon; and Abigail Hite, junior from Nashville

English Horn

Emily Klein, sophomore from Amarillo

Bassoon

Meghan Lancaster, senior from Canyon; Riley Lusk, senior from Lubbock; Katherine Clark, sophomore from Canyon

Contrabassoon

Daniel Gonzales, sophomore from Taylor

E-flat Clarinet

Joey Henriquez, junior from Arlington

B-flat Clarinet

Dayton Scholz, sophomore from Amarillo; Elias Medina, freshman from Fort Worth; Ethan Hughes, junior from Wichita Falls; Mackenzie Stephenson, freshman from Honey Grove; Grace Lindauer, graduate student from Fort Worth

Bass Clarinet

Kaitlyn Rubinski, sophomore from Amarillo; Maddlyn Worley, sophomore from Amarillo; Zoe Stovall, sophomore from Amarillo

Soprano Saxophone

Braden Lefevre, graduate student from Canyon

Alto Saxophone

Dillon Martin, sophomore from Odessa; Emanuel Garcia, freshman from Dumas

Tenor Saxophone

Aaron Erickson, senior from Georgetown

Baritone Saxophone

Carter Rybarski, junior from Brenham

Trumpet

Payne Morris, senior from Odessa; Mason Lafferty, senior from Amarillo; Nathan Thompson, freshman from El Paso; Adam Johnson, sophomore from Springtown; Chris Barber, senior from Muleshoe; Brayden York, sophomore from Odessa; Blake Livingston, graduate student from Amarillo

Horn

Seth Meason, freshman from Amarillo; Jorge Lopez, senior from Roma; Carlie Marcotte, junior from Lewisville; Luke Rodriguez, junior from Rosenberg; Christopher Santiago, sophomore from Odessa

Tenor Trombone

Abraham Wood, senior from Floresville; Spencer Owens, sophomore from Levelland; Brayden Hebbel, junior from Amarillo

Bass Trombone

Justin Slaughter, senior from Odessa

Euphonium

Patrick Lucas, graduate student from Odessa; Jack Montgomery, freshman from College Station; Gerry Lara, graduate student from El Paso

Tuba

Lucas Martinez, junior from Lewisville; Isaac Ortiz, graduate student from Canyon; Chris Perez, senior from Odessa

String Bass

Ryan Evans, sophomore from Amarillo

Piano

Piper Fowler, sophomore from Amarillo

Organ

Bailee Rettig, senior from Brenham

Harp

Jennifer Miller, WT faculty

Percussion

Caleb Martin, graduate student from Plainview; Hien Doan, junior from Amarillo; Colton Gallandat, sophomore from Joshua; Mason McWest, freshman from Amarillo; Brandon Garcia, freshman from Amarillo; Mason Rumsey, senior from Joshua; Chema Garcia, senior from Amarillo; and Aidan Caballero, freshman from Odessa