WT+Small+Business+Client+and+Nonprofit+Partner+Win+Prestigious+SBA+Awards

CANYON, Texas —Canyon business owners and an Amarillo nonprofit will be recognized for winning regional commendations from the U.S. Small Business Administration after being nominated by America’s SBDC at West Texas A&M University.

George and Paige Nester of Creek House Honey Farm in Canyon have been named the 2024 Small Business Person of the Year–West Texas District and Amarillo nonprofit Square Mile Community Development was named the Community Champion of the Year–Amarillo Area.

The SBA presented the awards during an April 30 celebration, part of America’s SBDC at WTAMU’s National Small Business Week festivities. The ceremony took place at Creek House Honey Farm, 5005 Fourth Ave. in Canyon.

The SBDC is a program of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

The Nesters beat out all other nominations in the SBA’s West Texas District, which covers 71 counties. They started Creek House Honey Farm from their kitchen table in 2011, never dreaming that they’d soon be operating a top agri-tourism destination in the Texas Panhandle. Their farm is now host to a retail store, restaurant, meadery, event hall and an expanding manufacturing facility where they produce and ship honey and skincare products nationwide.

“George and Paige’s success has helped put Canyon on the map, and I’m so proud to know that Creek House is now a recognized brand across the U.S.” said Gina Woodward, regional director of the SBDC, where the Nesters have been longtime clients.

Brady Clark founded nonprofit Square Mile Community Development in 2016 to provide economic development, housing, health, education and spiritual support in under-resourced neighborhoods of Amarillo. Donna Dorman-Madison joined him shortly thereafter, and the two have worked on-on-one with numerous clients to take them from aspiring entrepreneurs to successful small business owners who are now giving back to those same neighborhoods.

“Brady and Donna are a model for serving others, and I am so proud to know and work alongside them,” Woodward said.

Square Mile has long partnered with the SBDC to help bridge a gap in economic development, working with entrepreneurs as they learn to navigate the world of consulting, business banking and building generational wealth.

Partnering with and retaining community businesses to improve the quality of life in the Panhandle and beyond is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, which reached its initial $125 million goal 18 months after publicly launching in September 2021. The campaign’s new goal is to reach $175 million by 2025; currently, it has raised nearly $160 million.

About American’s SBDC at WTAMU

America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU provides business consulting, training, and research in all areas of small business operations for both start-ups and existing businesses. Established in 1987, they have been providing no-cost business consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses. A department of the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, the SBDC works in partnership with its sister department, the WT Enterprise Center, to serve small business owners across the Texas Panhandle. Funded by the State of Texas and the Small Business Administration, they contribute to the state’s rapid growth through the creation of new jobs and workforce training. For information, visit wtsbdc.com, or contact [email protected] or 806-651-5151.

About the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business

The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a bachelor of business administration and an MBA. The College also offers graduate specialized programs in accounting, finance, computer information systems and business analytics. The College, which boasts the largest number of enrolled students among all six of WT’s colleges, is routinely named as one of the best business schools in the nation. Its online MBA program recently was ranked No. 20 by the prestigious Princeton Review. Several of its offerings were awarded Best Program status for an 11th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report in its most recent rankings of online programs.