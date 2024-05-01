WT+Electronic+Music+Ensemble+to+Offer+Debut+Performance+May+8

CANYON, Texas — A state-of-the-art music group will make its concert debut May 8 at West Texas A&M University.

WT’s new Electronic Ensemble will perform at 6:30 p.m. May 8 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall and Grand Lobby. Admission is free.

The ensemble uses nontraditional electronic instruments and production tools to create musical performance pieces, said Dr. Ryan Ingebritsen, assistant professor of music.

“This allows the broad range of musical and cultural backgrounds present in the ensemble to enjoy a shared space of musical creation using electronic processes and improvisational techniques,” Ingebritsen said. “The musical creations are unique to interests of the students who live in this area.”

The concert is progressive, with an opening piece that begins in the lobby and travels into the recital hall, Ingebritsen said.

Ensemble members include Erick Langford, a senior music technology major from Amarillo; Graham McFarland, a sophomore music technology major from Claude; Charles Neal, a junior music technology major from Amarillo; Sierra Ochoa, a junior music technology major from Amarillo; Luke Rodriguez, a junior music technology major from Amarillo; Tristan Tillman, a senior music technology major from Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Kortni VanDamme, a junior music technology major from Amarillo.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

