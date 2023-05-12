WT+New+Student+Orientation+Sessions+Begin+May+19-20

CANYON, Texas —West Texas A&M University is already actively preparing for a new herd of Buffaloes to arrive on campus.

Following commencement ceremonies held May 13, New Student Orientation sessions begin May 19 and 20 for incoming freshmen. Eight sessions will be held between May and August, including two sessions for Spanish-speaking families.

“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”

The overnight programs introduce new students to the campus and community. All new freshmen are placed in small groups with a current student leader.

Orientation includes information on academics, campus resources, campus life, technology, traditions and more. Students also will meet with an academic adviser and register for classes on the second day.

Students also will meet with Connect Coaches on the second day, a a group of more than 70 WT staff members, as well as some faculty and graduate assistants, who are paired with each student.

Family orientation sessions are offered on the second day of each NSO, offering a companion experience for guests and family members of new students attending orientation. Families also can attend an informal social hour at 6:30 p.m. on the first day of each NSO at Sad Monkey Mercantile, 9800 Texas Highway 217, near the entrance of Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

“These sessions give families useful information, opportunities to ask questions and helpful tips about having a student in college,” said Sami Thompson, assistant director of family orientation, Buff Branding and peer leaders. “Family sessions are designed to help you better understand the services that WT has to offer as well as ways to help and encourage your student during this exciting time.”

Spanish family sessions will be held June 22-23 and June 29-30.

“We will offer the same program for Spanish-speaking families, with translation by our own faculty, staff and students,” said Abby-Kate Hays, orientation intern. “It’s a great opportunity for them to ask questions and get useful information.”

To attend, interested students must visit wtamu.edu/nso to complete a pre-orientation information module and select a date.

Up to 150 students can be accommodated at each session. Sessions are a day-and-a-half long and can either include all six of WT’s Colleges or three of the colleges at a time to offer students more flexibility in scheduling.

Upcoming NSO sessions will include:

May 19-20 for all Colleges;

June 1-2 for Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and College of Engineering;

June 8-9 for Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

June 22-23 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Engineering and College of Nursing and Health Sciences (Spanish family session available);

June 29-30 for Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, Engler College of Business, Rogers College of Education; and Harrington College of Fine Arts (Spanish family session available);

July 20-21 for all Colleges; `

Aug. 1-2 for Engler College of Business, Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences, Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities and College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and

Aug. 14-15 for all Colleges.

Transfer registration days for students coming to WT from another institution of higher education will be held July 20 and Nov. 3. They are optional events transfer students can take part in following completion of online orientation sessions.

Online orientation sessions also are available for high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses through WT’s Pre-University Programs, and for students who wish to enroll temporarily before returning to their home institution.

