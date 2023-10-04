Behind the major with Lexi Woestman: a passion for equine

Lexi Woestman is a freshman working towards a bachelor of science while majoring in equine industry and business with a minor in accounting at West Texas A&M University. Woestman is from Fort Worth and is working toward achieving her career goals while enjoying her time on campus.

Woestman’s desire to pursue an equine industry and business degree began long ago.

“I hated the general business classes,” Woestman said. “I was supposed only to be taking general business, but I looked at the degree plan and was like, absolutely not. So, equine industry and business is a little bit more specific, and I get to take fun classes as well as specific classes for what I want to do.”

Choosing a major in equine industry and business provides a broad choice of different occupations.

“There’s a lot to do with the equine industry and business degree,” Woestman said. “Looking at a career, you can sell horses or operate a barn facility. But there’s a degree path where you can minor in animal science, so the people who get an equine industry and business degrees can also go out and like work in the animal science industry. Someone could also if they wanted to get a minor in pre-veterinarian and go work in an equine clinic.”

Woestman’s dream career is to own and operate a barn facility. A unique opportunity that a degree in equine industry and business gives students is a chance to take a plethora of different types of classes to provide students with a variety of knowledge.

“I love my professional development class,” Woestman said. “We do a lot of work on how to be professionals, like learning about professional dress. We also learn how our brains work, and we get to take personality tests. It’s really cool and awesome.”

Woestman came to WT to be part of the equestrian team. An equestrian team is a sport involving a horse undergoing several different types of events for competitive or recreational purposes. These events may be riding, vaulting, driving or working in another way with the horse.

“I chose WT because I was given a spot on the riding team, but I also really liked the size of WT’s campus and the town of Canyon,” Woestman said.

Woestman is involved around campus as part of the equestrian team, is in the horticulture club and is also joining Sigma Alpha, a new sorority directed towards agriculture majors. Aside from school, Woestman loves visiting the Canyon farmer’s market.



Woestman believes being involved around campus is an essential aspect of making friends.

“If you feel like you’re not making friends, get more involved.”