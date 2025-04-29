Spring sports in full swing

Sports are an integral part of our daily lives and society. While playing sports has numerous physical and mental benefits in people, watching sports can have just as many health benefits. In fact, watching sports has been proven to foster a sense of community among viewers, improves well as improving health, increasing productivity, and reducing crime.

Spring sports do not typically draw the same crowds as fall sports such as football and basketball. However, spring sports deserve just as much attention as fall sports. WT offers several sports in the spring, such as baseball, softball, golf, and track and& field. The athletes who compete in these sports work tirelessly but do not receive the recognition from their peers that they deserve.

Baseball

America’s sport remains just as popular here at WT. Do not miss getting to see WT’s athletes in action this semester.

Rodric Black at bat. Mar. 30, 2025. Aspen Durham

Pitcher Chase Weaver throwing a strike. Mar. 30, 2025. Aspen Durham

First Baseman Kory Schmidt reaching for a catch at first base. Mar. 30, 2025 Aspen Durham

Ryan Camacho waiting for the pitch. Mar. 30, 2025. Aspen Durham

Players and coaches watching anxiously from the dugout. Mar. 30, 2025. Aspen Durham

Dylan Fesperman at bat. Mar. 30, 2024. Aspen Durham











Softball

Softball is finally in season! The WT Lady Buffs have been taking names since the start of the season and do not plan on slowing down any time soon.

Pitcher Emilee Boyer sliding into home plate. Mar. 23, 2025. Aspen Durham

Catcher Lauren Granger catching a strike. Mar. 23, 2025. Aspen Durham

Kiley Avery waiting for a pitch. Mar. 23, 2025. Aspen Durham

Heidi Vortherms throwing a pitch. Mar. 23, 2025. Aspen Durham

Catcher Lauren Granger swinging for the fences. Mar. 23, 2025. Aspen Durham









Golf

WT’s golf teams have been traveling across the country to compete in tournaments and meets this spring. They have traveled to Oklahoma, Nevada, Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona, and Florida. It cannot be said that these athletes do not give their all for their sport.

Connor Kurysh carrying his caddy bag to his next position. Oct. 7, 2024. Brent Seals

Lady Buff setting golf ball to putt at the Folds of Honor Challenge. Sept. 15, 2024. Adam Mackey

Jose Rozas teeing off at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational. Oct. 7, 2024. Brent Seals

Lady Buff teeing off at WT Regional Preview. Sept. 30, 2024. Josh Ducheneaux

Luis Paloma hitting at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational. Oct. 7, 2024. Brent Seals

Kara Holm swinging at the St. Mary's Rattler Invitational. Feb. 24, 2025. Miguel Esparza











Track & Field

There is space for all types of athletes on the track and field teams. All athletes are appreciated, from the fastest runners to the runners with the most endurance and from the greatest jumpers to the best throwers, all athletes are appreciated. WT’s Buffs and Lady Buffs excel in every area of the sport.