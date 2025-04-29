Since 1919

The Prairie News
The Prairie News
The Prairie News
Spring sports in full swing

Aspen Durham, ContributorApril 29, 2025
Halie Stoneking warming up before she goes up to bat. Mar. 23, 2025.
Aspen Durham
Halie Stoneking warming up before she goes up to bat. Mar. 23, 2025.

Sports are an integral part of our daily lives and society. While playing sports has numerous physical and mental benefits in people, watching sports can have just as many health benefits. In fact, watching sports has been proven to foster a sense of community among viewers, improves well as improving health, increasing productivity, and reducing crime.

Spring sports do not typically draw the same crowds as fall sports such as football and basketball. However, spring sports deserve just as much attention as fall sports. WT offers several sports in the spring, such as baseball, softball, golf, and track and& field. The athletes who compete in these sports work tirelessly but do not receive the recognition from their peers that they deserve.

Baseball

America’s sport remains just as popular here at WT. Do not miss getting to see WT’s athletes in action this semester.

  • Rodric Black at bat. Mar. 30, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Pitcher Chase Weaver throwing a strike. Mar. 30, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • First Baseman Kory Schmidt reaching for a catch at first base. Mar. 30, 2025

    Aspen Durham

  • Ryan Camacho waiting for the pitch. Mar. 30, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Players and coaches watching anxiously from the dugout. Mar. 30, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Dylan Fesperman at bat. Mar. 30, 2024.

    Aspen Durham
Softball

Softball is finally in season! The WT Lady Buffs have been taking names since the start of the season and do not plan on slowing down any time soon.

  • Pitcher Emilee Boyer sliding into home plate. Mar. 23, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Catcher Lauren Granger catching a strike. Mar. 23, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Kiley Avery waiting for a pitch. Mar. 23, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Heidi Vortherms throwing a pitch. Mar. 23, 2025.

    Aspen Durham

  • Catcher Lauren Granger swinging for the fences. Mar. 23, 2025.

    Aspen Durham
Golf

WT’s golf teams have been traveling across the country to compete in tournaments and meets this spring. They have traveled to Oklahoma, Nevada, Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona, and Florida. It cannot be said that these athletes do not give their all for their sport.

  • Connor Kurysh carrying his caddy bag to his next position. Oct. 7, 2024.

    Brent Seals

  • Lady Buff setting golf ball to putt at the Folds of Honor Challenge. Sept. 15, 2024.

    Adam Mackey

  • Jose Rozas teeing off at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational. Oct. 7, 2024.

    Brent Seals

  • Lady Buff teeing off at WT Regional Preview. Sept. 30, 2024.

    Josh Ducheneaux

  • Luis Paloma hitting at Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational. Oct. 7, 2024.

    Brent Seals

  • Kara Holm swinging at the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational. Feb. 24, 2025.

    Miguel Esparza
Track & Field

There is space for all types of athletes on the track and field teams. All athletes are appreciated, from the fastest runners to the runners with the most endurance and from the greatest jumpers to the best throwers, all athletes are appreciated. WT’s Buffs and Lady Buffs excel in every area of the sport.

  • Isabella Celis finishing race at NCAA Indoor Championship. Mar. 14, 2025.

    Josh Kutcher

  • Hamdi Ali competing in the high jump at the LSC Indoor Championships. Feb. 21, 2025.

    Thomas Termote

  • Ariadna De La Rosa competing in the long jump at the West Texas Relays. Mar. 21, 2025.

    Brent Seals

  • Jerry Jakpa overtaking his opponent at the Red Raider Invitational. Jan. 24, 2025.

    Brent Seals

  • Alex Tice competing in the discus throw at the West Texas Relays. Mar. 21, 2025.

    Brent Seals

  • Anas Fadil in the long jump at the NCAA Indoor Championship. Mar. 14, 2025.

    Josh Kutchner
