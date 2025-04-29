Spring sports in full swing

Sports are an integral part of our daily lives and society. While playing sports has numerous physical and mental benefits in people, watching sports can have just as many health benefits. In fact, watching sports has been proven to foster a sense of community among viewers, improves well as improving health, increasing productivity, and reducing crime.
Spring sports do not typically draw the same crowds as fall sports such as football and basketball. However, spring sports deserve just as much attention as fall sports. WT offers several sports in the spring, such as baseball, softball, golf, and track and& field. The athletes who compete in these sports work tirelessly but do not receive the recognition from their peers that they deserve.
Baseball
America’s sport remains just as popular here at WT. Do not miss getting to see WT’s athletes in action this semester.
Softball
Softball is finally in season! The WT Lady Buffs have been taking names since the start of the season and do not plan on slowing down any time soon.
Golf
WT’s golf teams have been traveling across the country to compete in tournaments and meets this spring. They have traveled to Oklahoma, Nevada, Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona, and Florida. It cannot be said that these athletes do not give their all for their sport.
Track & Field
There is space for all types of athletes on the track and field teams. All athletes are appreciated, from the fastest runners to the runners with the most endurance and from the greatest jumpers to the best throwers, all athletes are appreciated. WT’s Buffs and Lady Buffs excel in every area of the sport.