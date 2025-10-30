Inside the Lady Buffs volleyball season

On Oct. 28, 2025, the West Texas A&M University (WT) Lady Buffs volleyball team played its twenty-second game of the season. The Lady Buffs currently hold 18 wins and four losses.

The team is under new leadership this season. Terry Gamble took his new position in February of 2025 as the head volleyball coach. The team roster currently consists of 19 players: nine freshmen, five sophomores, one junior, and four seniors.

According to a WT athletics newsletter, “[t]he Lady Buffs sit 14th in the newest edition of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top-25 Poll announced on Monday afternoon.” The report adds that this ranking, “marks the 325th time since 1986 that the Lady Buffs appear in the poll, the sixth most in Division II history. WT has sat atop of the poll 28 different times including twice during the 2023 campaign.”

Head volleyball coach Terry Gamble explained his goals and motivation coming into the 2025 season.

“To be as good as we can be in the classroom, as good as we can be in the community, and as good as we can be on the court,” Gamble said. “I have great students on this team that [are] really, really good in the classroom. They do a lot in the community, and we are really good on court, so I know we’re meeting all the expectations so far. Our goals are to hopefully win the last game of the season.”

Gamble added that the team will have to work hard to be successful this season.

“I think there’s a lot of tough opponents for us,” Gamble said. “Every team is a quality team. So in this conference, you have to play every day. You have to play good every match or somebody can sneak up and beat you. There’s no ‘gimmes’ in this conference, which makes it a lot of work, but a lot of fun also.”

Senior Pre-nursing major, Currie Marusak, is a transfer student from Texas Tech University and explained what it means to now be playing for WT.

“I am forever grateful for the relationships and volleyball experience from Tech… but transferring to WTAMU was probably one of the best decisions I’ve made for myself,” Marusak said. “This team is all for each other. We do everything for the person standing next to us. This team is selfless and fights for something bigger than themselves. The talent on this team is also unreal, from freshmen to seniors, we all have a high level of play.”

Sophomore Biology major, Bromli Watson, is playing her first season at WT this year. She shared how the team is staying motivated to accomplish goals, while also setting personal goals.

“We motivate each other by just knowing we have each other’s backs, no matter what, and trusting each other,” Watson said. “A big goal we have is to win a conference championship and a national championship. A goal I have set for myself is to grow in my faith this season and to lean on Jesus in every moment.”

Upcoming games for the Lady Buffs are Oct. 31 against The University of Texas Permian Basin and Nov. 1 against Angelo State University. For more information regarding WT athletics, go to their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.