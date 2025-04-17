WT sports teams travel for high-level competitions and unforgettable experiences

At West Texas A&M University, being a student-athlete isn’t just about competing in sports; it’s also an opportunity to see new places and experience diverse environments. For many athletes, travel is one of the most rewarding parts of their journey, bringing both personal and professional growth. Whether it’s heading to a local game or representing WT at a national championship, the experience of traveling with a team opens doors to unforgettable opportunities.

One of the key benefits of traveling as a student-athlete is the exposure to new places. As the Buffs and Lady Buffs travel across the country, athletes get the chance to explore cities and regions they may have never visited before. “I’ve been able to travel more than I ever have. Before being at WT, I’d flown to maybe 2-3 places. But now, I fly multiple times per year with the team.”

Lexi Maul, a member of the track-and field team said. Traveling not only allows athletes to compete around the country but also gives athletes a chance to experience the unique cultures and lifestyles of different states.

Victor Estas, a member of the golf team, shared the same opinion. “Since I am part of the men’s golf team, I’ve been able to go to tournaments that are pretty far away. The drives to a tournament are usually between five and ten hours.” Estas said, “we have five tournaments in the fall and seven in the spring, so I spend a lot of weekends traveling.” Some of his favorite destinations include Monterey, California, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. “Monterey was absolutely beautiful, completely different from Canyon, Texas. Grand Rapids was also stunning, and it’s crazy to think that even though it’s the same country, the landscapes and atmosphere feel entirely different.” Estas said.

Julius Carpio, a member of the baseball team, has also had the chance to travel to unique destinations. “Austin is known for its music scene, food, and outdoor spaces. We arrived a day before our game, which gave us some time to explore. We walked down South Congress Avenue, enjoyed some local BBQ, and took a stroll around Lady Bird Lake. The city’s energy and friendly locals made it an incredible experience.” Carpio said.

Traveling with a team fosters strong bonds between athletes. The shared experience of preparing for a competition, dealing with the pressures of travel, and navigating new places together creates lasting friendships. These relationships extend beyond the athletic field, contributing to a network that can help athletes in their academic, professional, and personal lives.

“Traveling with the team definitely builds camaraderie in so many ways. Practicing and competing together is important, but I think true teams are built in the in-between moments. Just talking as people, sharing our stories and backgrounds, seeing each other when we are most vulnerable” Maul said, “these girls have become some of my best friends on our big trips. It’s made us more than teammates. We’re a family.” The camaraderie developed during travel often leads to supportive environments both on and off the field, making the experience even more enriching.

For athletes like Lexi Maul, traveling with the team is about more than just competition—it’s about creating lifelong memories in cities like Seattle and Boston, places she never imagined visiting. “I never thought I’d travel to Seattle and Boston because of how far away they are from home. They are basically as far away from my home as you can get on either coast. So it was pretty cool to have the opportunity to travel to and race in both of those places.”

The memories created while traveling as a student-athlete are some of the most cherished and rewarding of their college careers, and for many, they define the broader journey beyond athletics. Traveling with a team can also be challenging, as student-athletes must balance practices, academic responsibilities, and travel schedules. Completing homework and meeting deadlines while on the road requires athletes to adapt and manage their time efficiently.

“Whenever we leave on a Saturday and return on Wednesday, I end up missing three days of class,” Estas said, “that’s tough, especially in the fall when we travel for five weeks straight.”

While it can be difficult to juggle these demands, it teaches student-athletes to stay organized, prioritize tasks, and maintain focus. These skills are not only essential for success in their athletic careers but also provide a strong foundation for life beyond college.

One aspect of student-athlete travel that often goes unnoticed is the challenge of maintaining peak physical condition while constantly adapting to different climates and time zones. “Maintaining peak physical condition while adapting to different climates and time zones can be tough. Ensuring proper nutrition and rest is essential to perform our best during games.” Carpio said.

While many people admire the exciting travel opportunities athletes receive, they don’t always consider the toll it takes on their bodies. A sudden shift from the dry heat of Texas to the humidity of Florida or the high altitude of Colorado can impact endurance, hydration, and overall performance. The need for strict recovery routines—balancing sleep, nutrition, and hydration—adds another layer of difficulty, especially when travel schedules are demanding.

These unseen struggles make it clear that for student-athletes, traveling is not just about playing in new places but also about overcoming the changes coming with it. Traveling offers exciting opportunities to explore new places, but student-athletes at WTAMU know that their primary purpose is to compete and represent the university. Every trip, whether to another city or state, presents a unique chance to discover new cultures and environments, but the focus remains on their athletic goals. While the idea of visiting new cities and venues is exciting, their commitment to their sport remains strong, and the excitement of exploring new locations often takes a back seat to their dedication to performing at their best.

For many athletes, traveling means pushing themselves to perform at their peak, whether it’s during a competition or a training session away from home. These events often require heightened focus, discipline, and resilience, as athletes have to adapt to new environments, sometimes dealing with travel fatigue or other logistical challenges. The challenge is finding a balance between enjoying the trip and staying focused on performance. Athletes know that while the travel experience is rewarding, their priority remains succeeding in their sport, and they understand the need to stay mentally and physically prepared throughout the journey.

The experience of representing WT on the road brings a sense of pride and responsibility, as athletes are aware that their performance reflects not only on themselves but also on their team, coaches, and university. This added responsibility often motivates them to push through challenges and give their best, knowing that their success is a reflection of their hard work and the opportunities they’ve been given. Sometimes, they feel especially grateful for the opportunity to travel and compete in such diverse locations, and this gratitude motivates them to perform their best. They see their efforts as a way of showing appreciation to their coaches and supporters, demonstrating their commitment to their sport and to the opportunities they’ve received.

Ultimately, for many student-athletes, the journey is not just a series of travel destinations to explore; it’s a continuous challenge to balance the excitement of exploration with the discipline required to succeed at the highest level in their sport. Their experiences, both on and off the field, contribute to their growth as athletes and individuals, and the travel itself becomes an integral part of their athletic journey.