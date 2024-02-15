Behind the major with Brynne Wright: a woman in stem

Brynne Wright is a junior working towards a bachelor of science in computer science at West Texas A&M University. Wright is from Austin and is intrigued by the field of technology.

Wright is interested in pursuing a career that can incorporate a couple of different career interests.

“I’ve always thought about going into software development and just programming,” Wright said. “But I definitely want to be involved in some sort of project management because I like working with people. So, I feel like finding a way to integrate where I can just be on the programming side, but also be working with a big group on a development project is the most ideal for me.”

Wright’s interest in the field of engineering began from the influence of family and diving into everything.

“My family was always kind of in the engineering computer science field, so that definitely got me kind of like one foot in the door,” Wright said. “But I think the second I started taking programming classes, I just realized how much I loved it and how creative it can be. So, that’s what really led me to want to pursue this career path full-time.”

One of the most unique aspects of having a career in the computer science industry is the flexibility it provides with being able to work with other people.

“I think just anytime you work with other people, it’s super beneficial to not only yourself but also to those around you,” Wright said. “I think it gives you the chance to get to know people from all different backgrounds and everyone, especially in the workforce, comes from a different education.”

Wright’s favorite part of working towards a computer science degree is the collaboration between logic and creativity.

“I think my favorite part is the way it combines, like logic, math and science with creativity and design,” Wright said. “It has such a scientific and mathematical basis, but you use that knowledge to build really fun applications and things like that. So I think I like the overlap there; being able to be creative with it.”

Athletics was one of the biggest contenders for coming to WT.

“I was actually at the University of Rhode Island, and then I transferred this past fall,” Wright said. “So volleyball definitely brought me to WT, but I also have family members that have come to WT and a bunch of my family that are still in the area, so it’s kind of like home away from home for me. WT was just a good fit all the way around.”

Going to college in a farther away state like the University of Rhode Island was intriguing to Wright so that she could experience something new and travel. Although, since coming to WT, Wright has so far had a decently smooth transition.

“Transferring has been weirder than I expected it to be just because there’s so much to like, adjust to at a new college but then there’s all the little things that are so different,” Wright said. Even just learning like Blackboard and stuff was completely different. I didn’t realize all the little details that would come with the transition, but it’s been like such a great transition because of all the people here.”

Since transferring to WT, Wright’s favorite part has been the community.

“I just think it’d be so cool how everyone’s just really engaging, caring and truly care about what they’re studying,” Wright said. “It’s just such a good community, like, students, and then as far as all throughout Canyon, like everyone’s just really helpful and really sweet and eager to get to know you.”

Around campus, Wright is on the volleyball team as an outside hitter, is involved in Fellow Christian Athletes, and is interested in working for the IT department since it pertains to her study area. Wright enjoys watching movies and enjoying time with friends outside of school, such as a relaxing movie night or entertaining game night. She also likes to do personal projects; for instance, she’s working on a website that’s a collage of photos of trips that she’s been on.

Wright believes you should get to know those around you to build new relationships.

“I think, especially when it comes to college, just don’t have any fear of what the people around you are thinking,” Wright said. “Don’t be afraid to speak up because I think some of the coolest moments and relationships are built in college from the people who turn and talk to you in class, or who are very engaged and are answering every question that the professor asks. I just always think that’s something that’s so special about college in general but especially at smaller schools because there’s not as much fear around speaking up; just get to know people and don’t be afraid to build connections.”