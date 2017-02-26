Buffs Tame 15th Ranked Texans

Nick Alvarado ​WT's Joe Prince (middle) shoots a three-point shot during the game against A&M-Commerce on Feb. 23 at the First United Bank Center in Canyon





Canyon, TX- West Texas A&M’s (24-7, 12-6LSC) main demise in Stephenville, TX was rebounding. Though the Buffs only won that battle by +1 over 15th ranked Tarleton State (22-6,13-5LSC) it was still a helpful stat as WT ends the regular season with a 74-65 win over the Texans.

It was a balanced game today, no one man stuck out too much more than the rest for WT. Four Buffs made it into double figures for scoring. While David Chavlovich led the way with 18. Ryan Quaid had a solid 15 points and seven rebounds in front of a large crowd. Quaid says the crowd just added that much more to how fun this game was.

“Walking in here seeing people cheering, wearing the gameday shirts, it got us so excited,” Quaid said. “It just got us so excited to play, I mean we were already excited to play because it was such a big game.”

It was a big game as American Sports Network came and covered the game as well. Jordan Evans who had eight points and a big nine rebounds, wonders if that may have something to do with the large crowd at the First United Bank Center.

“There was a lot of fans here,” Evans said. “Maybe because it was on TV, people wanted to show their faces but overall it was a great game.”

This win gave WT its first undefeated home schedule since the 1997-1998 season and just its second in 17 years. Partially thanks to that WT has beaten every LSC opponent at least once. With that fact in the back of their minds WT should feel confident in going to the LSC tournament in Allen, TX.

“Looking at the schedule there’s no one we can’t beat in our conference or non-conference,” Brown said. “Definitely, no one should beat us at home. You have to protect that home court. If you don’t win at home, it’s going to be twice as hard on the road. Maybe next year I’ll say nobody can beat us on the road and it’ll come true.”

With this win, WT clinches at least a 3rd seed in the regional tournament. Should WT win the LSC tournament they could have a shot at hosting the regional tournament.

In the meantime, the Buffs will prepare for Kingsville on Friday March 3rd for their first game in the LSC tournament.