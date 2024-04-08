Homenaje a César Chávez: Noche de Cine Social organizada por Hispanic Student Association

El 25 de marzo, The Hispanic Student Association (Asociación de Estudiantes Hispanos de la universidad de West Texas A&M) organizó una noche de cine social con el propósito de rendir homenaje al legado de César Chávez, reconocido defensor de los derechos civiles de los trabajadores agrícolas y un símbolo de esperanza para la comunidad latina.

“El objetivo principal de organizar este evento social fue difundir el legado de César Chávez,” Audrey Rangel, presidente de Hispanic Student Association en WT, dijo.

La película presentada durante la noche fue “César Chávez”, un filme que relata la lucha de César Chávez en su lucha por mejorar las condiciones laborales y obtener justicia para los trabajadores del campo.

“Creo que mostrar la película expuso a una amplia variedad de personas al arduo trabajo que César Chávez realizó para llevar a la comunidad latina hasta donde está hoy,”

Rangel dijo. “Creo que es muy importante honrar su legado porque hizo mucho por la comunidad latina en los Estados Unidos, y es la razón por la que los trabajadores del campo tienen representación y derechos justos.”

Durante el evento se llevaron a cabo discusiones sobre César Chávez para enriquecer la experiencia del mismo.

“Antes y después de la película, preguntamos a los asistentes sobre sus opiniones respecto a César Chávez y sus esfuerzos,” Rangel dijo. “Tuvimos algunos miembros que realmente no sabían mucho sobre él, así que fue gratificante saber que aprendieron algo nuevo. Algunos de nuestros miembros tienen familiares que trabajaron en el campo en algún momento de sus vidas, así que creo que disfrutaron viendo lo lejos que ha llegado ese aspecto de la agricultura.”

Finalmente, Rangel invita a todos a formar parte de Hispanic Student Organization.

“Organizamos reuniones cada dos lunes a las 7 p.m., generalmente en The Senate Chamber,” Rangel dijo. “¡Siempre damos la bienvenida a nuevos miembros! Alentamos a cualquier persona interesada a seguir nuestra página de Instagram @wtamu_hsa para mantenerse al tanto de nuestros próximos eventos.”

Tribute to César Chávez: Social Movie Night Organized by the Hispanic Student Association

On March 25, the West Texas A&M University Hispanic Student Association (HSA) hosted a social movie night with the aim of paying tribute to the legacy of César Chávez, a renowned advocate for the civil rights of agricultural workers and a symbol of hope for the Latino community.

“The main objective of organizing this social event was to spread César Chávez’s legacy,” Audrey Rangel, president of the Hispanic Student Association at WT, said.

The film presented during the night was “César Chávez,” a movie that portrays César Chávez’s struggle to improve working conditions and obtain justice for farmworkers.

“I believe that showing the movie exposed a wide variety of people to the hard work that César Chávez did to bring the Latino community to where it is today,” Rangel said. “I think it is very important to honor his legacy because he did a lot for the Latino community in the United States, and he is the reason why farmworkers have representation and fair rights.”

The HSA held discussions about César Chávez during the event to enrich the experience.

“Before and after the movie, we asked attendees about their opinions regarding César Chávez and his efforts,” Rangel said. “We had some members who didn’t really know much about him, so it was rewarding to know that they learned something new. Some of our members have family who worked in the fields at some point in their lives, so I think they enjoyed seeing how far that aspect of agriculture has come.”

Rangel invited everyone to join the Hispanic Student Association.

“We hold meetings every other Monday at 7 p.m., usually in The Senate Chamber,” Rangel said. “We always welcome new members! We encourage anyone interested to follow our Instagram page @wtamu_hsa to stay updated on our upcoming events.”