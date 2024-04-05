Since 1919

Rumors fly at WT

Jade RamosApril 5, 2024
Jade Ramos
The set of “Rumors”, which will run at the Branding Iron Theatre through April 14.

West Texas A&M University theatre students have been preparing for the play “Rumors” since the beginning of the year. Now, it’s almost time to see the finished product.

“Rumors” is a play set in the late 80s about a group of successful upper-class New York City friends. This group of friends are coming together to celebrate an anniversary, however; upon arrival, the guests quickly come to find out there’s been a turn of events and rumors begin to spread.

Riley Harbour, an actress who plays the character Chris Gorman, explains the message that comes from the play.

“The overall message of the show is to relay to the audience how bizarre things can turn when rumors start,” Harbour said. “It both shows and tells the audience the harm talking behind someone’s back can cause.”

Harbour said the play showcases a lot of physical and verbal exercise and because of this, the actors have spent hours training to accomplish every bit of the play accurately.

There is a lot of work that goes into preparing for a play like this, our directors have taught us so much about voice and physical work to help make the play what it is,” Harbour said.

William Hubbard, an actor who plays the character Lenny, tells us about his experience with this play.

“I have had to work on controlling my breath and taking care of my body because this show drains me physically,” Hubbard said. “The other side of that is that it is also the most fun I have ever had working on a show.”

This play isn’t just open to WT students but to the Canyon community. Ticketing information can be found on the WT website.

“It’s a very human show,” Hubbard said. “Yes it is playful, snarky, and full of deceit, but it never loses sight of the love at the center of it.”

“I feel that this is a perfect play for WT students to come and see; there is so much laughter and fun onstage,” Harbour said.

The cast and directors of this play were very involved with each other and are equally pleased to have been working on this play together.

“I just want to talk a little about our directors; they have made this process so much fun and so incredibly fulfilling,” Harbour said. “I feel that I can speak for the entire cast when I say that we are so grateful for them and their leadership through this process.”

The director and intimacy choreographer, Echo Sibley, goes on to say that even though the play has been rehearsed since January, she has had the best experience with her cast and would do it again.

“It has just been a joy every night and even though I’m ready to see it up on stage, I would gladly spend another 3 months with these people,” Sibley said.

“Rumors” will run at WT April 4, 5, 6, and 11, 12, 13 at 7:30pm and April 7 and 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Branding Iron Theatre.
