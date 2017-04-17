The Prairie

Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

Photo+display+of+the+missing+victims+of+the+ferry+attack
Photo display of the missing victims of the ferry attack

Photo display of the missing victims of the ferry attack

Jasmin Ruiz

Jasmin Ruiz

Photo display of the missing victims of the ferry attack

Jasmin Ruiz, Blogger
April 17, 2017 • 2,157 views
Filed under Blogs, International, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Today, marks three years since the Sewol-ho ferry accident in South Korea where hundreds of people, including a large amount of high school students who lost their lives after the ferry sank on a route from Incheon to Jeju Island.

A group of students from West Texas A&M University studied abroad in South Korea to learn about travel journalism.

 

 

Jasmin Ruiz
This paper shaped boat holds messages for the victims of the ferry accident

During our time in South Korea, one year has passed since the ferry accident and many locals, including family members and activist had gotten together at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. Many looking for answers while others remembered the people who lost their lives.

 

One of the things that caught my eye the most was the photo display of bedrooms.

 

The picture of these bedrooms belong to the students who died in the ferry accident.

Jasmin Ruiz

Jasmin Ruiz

These photographs along with many more are also on display at the Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art in their memorial exhibit titled ‘April: The Eternal Voyage.

 

Today, a memorial ceremony were held all over the nation as people remember the victims. According to a report done by Arirang News, The government has vowed to continue the search of the remaining missing people.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Editorials

    Solidarity Amidst the Turmoil

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Opinion

    Take a Moment to Breathe During Finals Week

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    News

    WTAMU Storytelling Festival to Feature Native American Teller Eldrena Douma

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Editorials

    Reach Out

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    News

    Laura Lopez Speaks of Leadership

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Editorials

    Choose Growth, Follow Passions in Class Registration

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Entertainment

    Undertaker: The Final Bell Tolls

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Editorials

    Welcome to the Panhandle

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Editorials

    Persevere Through It All

  • Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry

    Entertainment

    Ape Escape – Full Review

Home
Three years since the Sewol-ho Ferry