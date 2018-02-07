Hughes signs quantity and quality with big recruiting class
February 7, 2018 • 98 views
Filed under Sports
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
In his first full off-season, head football coach Hunter Hughes has brought in a class of 63 total commits. With 57 of which being incoming freshman, while also bringing in six transfers to the class.
Last year, WT brought in only 32 commits. After his first full offseason, Hughes and his staff have nearly doubled that number. Time, of course, plays a part in that. Hughes says that during that extra time he and the coaches were able to share more schemes to recruits.
“When our coaches go out, they talk about the schemes we are running,” Hughes said. “Last year, we didn’t have that much time. We came in late and a lot of guys got brought in the middle of this process. Now we’re spread out through the state of Texas. Playing a year, and seeing what we are doing, I think helped us tremendously.”
That year not only made an impression on players, but it also helped with building relationships with high school coaches as well. Hughes says having a chance to show the who the coaching staff was and how they worked help build those ties.
“I think it’s having them know who we were, the type of coaching staff, and the way we do things,” Hughes said. “The culture we’ve established, I think is resonating around the state. I believe, we go out and we don’t try to play the recruiting game. We go out and speak the truth, tell them who we are, what we are about, show them this campus, talk about the academics, and the city of Canyon we are in. I think those coaches trust us. If they send their kid here, they know we are going to take care of them.”
West Texas A&M has always provided an opportunity to get noticed. With four players on current NFL rosters, according to ESPN, WT has been one of the best division two schools in producing next level talent, one of them, Bryan Braman being apart of a Super Bowl championship this season with Philadelphia. Hughes knows not a lot of division two teams can say the same.
“I think you make sure everyone knows, that’s an opportunity for the player,” Hughes said. “They got to do their job to get noticed and you can get noticed here at West Texas A&M. I don’t think there’s too many other D-II schools that can say that.
West Texas A&M Football Signees
Incoming Freshman Class
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown
|High School
|Basel Abu-Ahmad
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Arlington, Texas
|Martin HS
|Keenon Bell
|TE
|6-1
|210
|Cedar Hill, Texas
|Cedar Hill HS
|Wellington Bridges
|WR
|6-3
|185
|Burleson, Texas
|Centennial HS
|Steven Brock
|RB
|6-0
|180
|Pueblo, Colorado
|South Pueblo HS
|Marshawn Brown
|RB
|5-8
|180
|Schertz, Texas
|Samuel Clemens HS
|Devin Bryan
|ILB
|6-1
|210
|Arlington, Texas
|Martin HS
|Josh Campbell
|OL
|6-4
|320
|Justin, Texas
|Northwest HS
|Davion Chisolm
|DB
|5-10
|160
|Dallas, Texas
|W.W. Samuell HS
|Terrance Clark
|ILB
|5-11
|200
|Dallas, Texas
|Lake Highlands HS
|Jarrod Compton
|RB
|5-10
|185
|Lubbock, Texas
|Coronado HS
|Corey Corbin
|DB
|6-1
|170
|Aurora, Colorado
|Eaglecrest HS
|Brandon Davis
|DL
|6-1
|215
|Mesquite, Texas
|Horn HS
|Leo Dugue
|RB
|6-0
|220
|Austin, Texas
|McNeil HS
|Jacob Fernandez
|OLB
|6-2
|210
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Fossil Ridge HS
|Darrell Fields
|TE
|6-4
|215
|Pampa, Texas
|Pampa HS
|Quinton Freeman
|RB
|5-9
|195
|Dallas, Texas
|Lake Highlands HS
|Miguel Garcia
|DL
|5-11
|250
|Lubbock, Texas
|Coronado HS
|Omuiri Garcia
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Fort Worth
|South Hills HS
|Dalton Gray
|TE
|6-3
|215
|Happy, Texas
|Happy HS
|Jamaal Hamilton
|WR
|5-10
|170
|Dallas, Texas
|Duncanville HS
|Kolbe Harris
|OL
|6-2
|240
|Universal City, Texas
|Judson HS
|Tobias Harris
|DB
|5-9
|175
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Hendrickson HS
|Weston Holdren
|FB
|5-10
|225
|Grand Junction, Colorado
|Central HS
|Matthew Hunt
|OLB
|5-11
|195
|Dallas, Texas
|Carter HS
|Cleon Jackson
|DL
|6-2
|250
|Coppell, Texas
|Coppell HS
|Jakobe Jackson
|WR
|6-0
|180
|Houston, Texas
|Cypress Ridge HS
|Warren Jones
|DB
|6-0
|170
|Houston, Texas
|Cypress Ridge HS
|Jonathan Kelly
|OL
|6-0
|275
|Leander, Texas
|Cedar Park HS
|Dyshaundrick Lacy
|DL
|6-4
|250
|Lubbock, Texas
|Monterey HS
|Tanner Lacy
|WR
|6-1
|180
|Oak Ridge, Texas
|Oak Ridge HS
|Devin Lawrence
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Cypress, Texas
|Langham Creek HS
|David Leonty
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Carrollton, Texas
|Hebron HS
|Zane Madison
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Van Alstyne, Texas
|Van Alstyne HS
|Donevin Manuel
|OLB
|5-11
|190
|Spring, Texas
|Spring HS
|Dillon Mata
|DL
|6-2
|240
|Austin, Texas
|Austin HS
|Zion Mills
|DB
|5-10
|175
|DeSoto, Texas
|Arlington HS
|Chandler Ojiaku
|ILB
|6-2
|200
|Cypress Springs, Texas
|Cypress Springs HS
|Marcel Paige
|DL
|6-1
|210
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Brewer HS
|Maxwell Perez
|QB
|6-4
|220
|Austin, Texas
|McCallum HS
|Elijah Prince
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Midland, Texas
|Lee HS
|Tydrick Ranson
|OLB
|6-1
|210
|Lubbock, Texas
|Monterey HS
|Janarieon Reynolds
|ILB
|5-10
|190
|Lancaster, Texas
|Lancaster HS
|Reginald Robinson
|OLB
|6-1
|185
|Tomball, Texas
|Tomball Memorial HS
|Laurent Swanson
|DB
|5-11
|180
|White Settlement, Texas
|Brewer HS
|Tanyitaku Tanyi
|OL
|6-3
|320
|Houston, Texas
|Bush HS
|Christopher Thomas
|OLB
|6-3
|210
|Humble, Texas
|Atascocita HS
|David Threadgill
|ILB
|6-0
|205
|Midland, Texas
|Midland Christian HS
|Rowdy Vaughn
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Canyon, Texas
|Canyon HS
|Darrell Wair
|ILB
|6-0
|210
|Arlington, Texas
|Martin HS
|DeAndre Warren
|WR
|6-2
|180
|Carrollton, Texas
|Hebron HS
|Justice Watson
|ILB
|6-4
|230
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|Roy Miller HS
|Preston White
|OL
|6-5
|255
|Lovington, New Mexico
|Lovington HS
|Travis White
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Richmond, Texas
|Foster HS
|Brock Williams
|TE
|6-4
|225
|Burleson, Texas
|Burleson HS
|Malik Williams
|OLB
|6-1
|200
|Dickinson, Texas
|Dickinson HS
|Rashadd Williams
|OL
|6-5
|240
|San Antonio, Texas
|Marshall HS
|Kade Wilson
|OL
|6-3
|295
|Altus, Okla.
|Altus HS
Transfers
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Blake Adamson
|TE
|6-5
|255
|R-So.
|San Marcos, Calif.
|Palomar JC
|Duke Carter IV
|RB
|5-9
|200
|R-Jr.
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Mitch Hood
|QB
|6-5
|210
|R-Jr.
|Sonoma, Calif.
|Santa Rosa JC/Miss. St.
|Davin Lemon-Rodriguez
|QB
|6-6
|240
|R-Jr.
|Vista, Calif.
|Contra Costa College
|Semaj Mitchell
|WR
|5-10
|175
|R-Jr.
|Arlington, Texas
|Contra Costa College
|Logan Vallo
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Jr.
|San Diego, Calif.
|San Diego Mesa CC