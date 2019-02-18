The PRAIRIE

February 18, 2019
2019 Communication Week was kicked off by the annual Game Show. This year is themed “COMM Factor” where students can “imagine a world where their greatest hopes become reality.” Students competed in various tasks such as the game “Hearing Things” where students wore headphones that prevented them from hearing their partner who would read a phrase out loud and the partner wearing the headphones would attempt to guess the phrase by reading their lips. Competitors also participated in Blindfolded Musical Chairs where students played musical chairs blindfolded and attempted to sit in chairs that were moved all across the stage while being wary of falling off stage. Lastly, all students present participated in a trivia game that asked questions about various Disney movies. #2019COMMWeek
