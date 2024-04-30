Cuisine+in+Canyon

Since 1919

Jade RamosApril 30, 2024
Canyon, Texas is home to less than 17,000 people as of 2024 and because the town is on the smaller side the restaurants in the area are easily accessible.

There are people from all over that come to attend West Texas A&M University, and when their families come to visit, they get to taste what West Texas has to offer.

Some WT students shared their favorite restaurants to go eat at in Canyon and where they enjoy taking their families.

Emily Lake, a computer information systems major at WT, explained what exactly makes Joe Taco one of her favorites.

“My favorite feature about Joe Taco is the atmosphere of sitting on the patio,” Lake said. “They have an indoor and outdoor patio!”

Another student, Richard DeLeon, a computer science major who moved here from New Mexico, explained why El Tapatio makes him feel right at home.

“The mini tacos from there are my favorite,” DeLeon said. “It’s authentic and reminds me of home.”

No matter the size of the family, El Tapatio makes sure to accommodate and finds ways to make sure they have a memorable experience, according to its general manager.

Steven Conchas said he makes accommodations so people from all over feel comfortable.

”We try our best to make people feel at home,” Steven Conchas said. “This goes for not only our regulars but also for the families and friends that pass through.”

The WT campus has Which Wich, Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A and Pony Express Burritos in the JBK.

”The Chick-Fil-A on campus always has great service and some of the workers even know me by name,” DeLeon said. “That’s how much you can tell I enjoy it there.”

WT students can recharge their Buff Card, which can be used at restaurants like Creek House Honey Farm and 13/30 Coffee, it can be used to put gas at places like the United Fuel stop and Toot n’ Totum, and also can be used for groceries at United Supermarkets.

For more information about Gold Card privileges contact the Buff Gold Office.
