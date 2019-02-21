The PRAIRIE

100 years of news

Emilio Sanchez, Photographer
February 21, 2019
February 21, 2019

On Feb. 20, the Prairie celebrated its 100 year of publication. We were able to look back at the rich history of the news organization and spoke with former staff members and advisers. In this video we documented the Prairie’s print archives, videos produced, and experiences from past members. In this 100-year reflection video, we feature the work of the newspaper throughout its history.

About the Writer
Emilio Sanchez, Photographer

I’m a sophomore, digital Communication and media major. I'm the head photographer and videographer for the Prairie. I’m from Carlsbad, New Mexico....

