100 years of news

February 21, 2019
On Feb. 20, the Prairie celebrated its 100 year of publication. We were able to look back at the rich history of the news organization and spoke with former staff members and advisers. In this video we documented the Prairie’s print archives, videos produced, and experiences from past members. In this 100-year reflection video, we feature the work of the newspaper throughout its history.
