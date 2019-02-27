Buffs by day, entrepreneurs by night.

Every buff is seeking an opportunity to make an impact in this world. In this journey of creating a legacy, buffs have the option of founding a venture that influences the world, while they are in college. These video series aim to guide buffs to the unlimited resources West Texas A&M University offers for the “studentpreneur” inside you. In this first video Juan Gallardo, instructor of finance at West Texas A&M University, explains what means to be an entrepreneur. Trevor Fleeman, ceo of Enactus, guides Buffs to discover the resources students have on campus, and David Terry, executive director of the WT Enterprise Center, illustrates the reason of creating a business during in college.