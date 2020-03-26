Coronavirus and Online classes

For many, the COVID-19 disease has changed virtually everything in the world we know today, restaurants are closing, people are being sent home from jobs and the list goes on and on. However, what this means for students on the campus of West Texas A&M University and the classes they take is being looked at from many different perspectives.

According to WTAMU Covid-19 Modified class schedules “we are encouraging faculty to do everything they can to accommodate the current situation. Going online is the most efficient path for most faculty and students.”

Some students may look at the situation and wonder how exactly online classes are going to work with classes that include labs or very much is an intense face-to-face class. How exactly this will work for perhaps the rest of the spring 2020 semester?

“I am currently taking a puppetry class. And that is going to be more difficult than anything, than most of my classes I already have. But of course, class meetings will be different and I guess the way the professors are going to go about giving us the information. And I understand that there is a virus going around and such but it’s just, it’s not fair because what happens if I don’t have access at home to WiFi or whatever the programs I might need and such,” said Gloria Torres, senior corporate communication major.

This seems to be the consensus of students enrolled at WTAMU. While a virus is going around it seems as though online classes are going to be the answer. However, seeing as the university offers so many different degree programs and focuses, it varies case to case how online classes will affect different majors.

“So I am a stem major. So most of my classes have labs attached to them. They’re kind of affected heavily, because I’m not sure how to do a carcass lab online. And being like out of state it’s really hard because I don’t have a home to go to quickly so it kind of threw my world upside down,” said Ustina Guirguis, sophomore animal science major.

While students are trying to vamp up for online classes, many will be held through WebEx, a video conferencing application that will allow students and professors to connect via the web and have classes as scheduled to resume March 25.

“Over 30 faculty members received additional online training this morning, which is much appreciated by all involved. Of course, some classes simply do not translate to the online environment. If it is in the best interest to stay on campus, that is a faculty decision – unless we reach a higher level of health risk. For those of you staying on campus, please try to employ a room with lecture capture and record the content in order to share with students that might be challenged with respect to continuing campus courses. In short, try to help accommodate as much as you possibly can. This is not a normal time in history,” said the WTAMU Provost Office.

Something like this has never been seen and while these times may be hard and adjustments may be difficult, hopefully us as a student body can come together and finish the semester strong.